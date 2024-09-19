Sjöparken Retreat / NORM Architects

+ 65

Houses • Sweden Architects: NORM Architects

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen

Lead Architect: Peter Eland

Design Team: Frederik Werner

Co Founding Partner: Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen

Interior Designer: Hedda Klar

Client: Ästad Vingård

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Sjöparken, a sanctuary of understated luxury immersed in the embrace of nature, invites you on an extraordinary retreat. Drawing inspiration from the elegance of Nordic simplicity, the timeless traditions of Japanese design, and the tropical allure of resort living, this architectural gem emerges as a unique hybrid – a harmonious blend of distinct influences that converge seamlessly within its walls. Each corner tells a story of simplicity, unity, and the spirit of the place, creating an unparalleled experience where thoughtful design and nature come together in perfect harmony.

Nestled in the serene beech forests of Halland, Sweden, the new Sjöparken redefines the essence of tranquility and luxury. With an architectural vision to create the ideal setting for intimate rituals of self-care and harmonious living amidst nature's embrace, these lakefront retreats exude an honest simplicity without sacrificing warmth and tactility. At the heart of the concept are seven villas, perched delicately on the lake. Each villa seamlessly intertwines four hotel rooms through glass corridors, offering a poignant homage to the site's history by creating the sensation of strolling through an open-air village.

The intentional design masterfully blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior spaces, amplifying the intimate connection with the surroundings. Whether taking a refreshing dip in the private bathing jetties nestled in the lake, unwinding in the in-room saunas, or indulging in the tranquility of lying in bed and gazing through expansive windows, each moment unveils an unparalleled communion with nature. As integrated architectural elements and bespoke design optimize space, the minimal, peaceful rooms create a framework for immersive experiences, focusing on stillness, togetherness, and well-being. Expanding on our initial collaboration with the Michelin-starred restaurant ÄNG, Sjöparken seamlessly augments the offerings of Ästad Vingård by extending the hotel. It's a venture that transcends mere functionality, delving into an exploration of how the location can evolve through a collaborative effort between Ästad and Norm Architects. Consequently, Sjöparken stands as a benchmark, representing the convergence of aesthetic values and a harmonious expression as various elements of the estate align and come together in unity.

Sjöparken sets itself apart by fostering a direct and immersive connection with its natural surroundings – an ethos that permeates every facet of its design. This emphasis on connectivity is not just a design choice; it's a testament to the genius loci of the place embedded in both the architecture and interior spaces. The seamless interplay between the interior and exterior spaces extends beyond mere aesthetics, shaping how the space is utilized. Hence, the connection to the surrounding nature is not a mere afterthought but a guiding principle that has influenced architectural and design decisions alike. The way that sunlight filters through the rooms, the choice of materials that mirror the natural elements, and the fluidity of movement within the hotel – all are intentional gestures, a manifestation of the belief that architecture can be a bridge between the man-made and the organic. It's not merely about constructing a building; it's about crafting an experience that resonates with the soul of Ästad Vingård. The architecture is a masterful dance of subtlety, seamlessly blending into the local building traditions. Wooden cladding and green roofs pay homage to the region's architectural heritage, creating a visual harmony that resonates with the surroundings. In essence, the villas beckon those seeking an escape into nature's embrace, where architecture becomes a conduit for a harmonious coexistence between luxurious living and the untouched beauty of the Swedish landscape.

Uninterrupted views of the tranquil lake are omnipresent as the villas form a floating village; each unit graced with a private pool discreetly hidden beneath the surface of the lake. Working with this clear connection to the water and the natural surroundings, the architecture instinctively makes you feel at ease. There is something calming about both the sound of water and the reflection of light on water. Even the scents of the lake and its biophilic life create a special experience. It's a luxurious and comfortable experience, complemented with visual and tactile moments that appeal to the senses and well-being of the guests, from the abundant use of raw natural materials to the elegant ways of filtering light through lamellas, louvers, textiles, and skylights. On the inside, everything from the walls adorned with warm tones from oakwood cladding, the intricate texture of soft textiles, and the sensory allure of natural stone and ceramics is likewise intricately linked to the earth, the adjacent forest, and the rippling waters that surround the exclusive villas.

In each room, a seamless division between the lounge area and bedroom is achieved with strategically placed wooden louvers, striking a balance between transparency and privacy, while also transforming filtered light into enchanting wall art, eliminating the need for additional decor. This way of filtering daylight adds a magical touch, resulting in rooms that evolve and captivate throughout the day. Whether the light reflects off the dolomite plaster ceilings or the wooden cladding, the atmosphere undergoes a mesmerizing transformation. The interplay of light, creating dynamic triangles or softly filtering through the natural fibers of draping, ensures each experience is uniquely varied. The lighting scenarios of artificial light sources to complement daylight are also crucial for the atmosphere and comfort. In a collaborative effort with Anker&Co, we have ensured a calm ambiance where the illumination seemingly disappears – we didn't want to create anything too dramatic to compete with the breathtaking nature outside. Instead, the soft lighting accentuates the tactile nature of the space.

The intimate sauna enveloped entirely in wood with an oven seamlessly integrated into the floor and positioned at the water's edge, crafts a unique experience — a cocoon of comfort. Transitioning from the sauna to the lake and back to the bathroom becomes a deliberate journey, a design-induced shift from the cozy warmth of wood to the serene embrace of a darker stone realm. This transformation is akin to the art of chiaroscuro, as you move from the illuminated wood interior into the shadowy cave of stone, enlightened only by a sacred skylight in the shower, extending the space into the sky. The design delicately engages the human senses, creating a soft yet dramatic experience. Given the compact size of the rooms, doors are concealed to maintain a sleek appearance. Only the handles are visible, with doors to the wardrobe, sauna, cabinet, and bathroom discreetly integrated into the design.

The small village of humble wooden villas on the lake draws on many different sources of architectural inspiration – from simple fishing huts on a lake with a wooden pier to the well-known glass corridors at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art. The style of the architecture is distinctively Nordic, but there are also elements of transitional spaces like the column-lined walkways between each house, the louvered elements, and the wooden deck, which are translations of elements in traditional Japanese architecture. Fused with the water villa typology from tropical resorts, this enclave of luxurious hotel rooms becomes a completely new hybrid with its new character.