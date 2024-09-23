Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Spain
  Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio

Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio

Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Image 2 of 20Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Exterior PhotographyCasu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Image 4 of 20Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Interior Photography, ChairCasu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Casas de Eufemia, Spain
  • Lead Team: Belen Ilarri
  • City: Casas de Eufemia
  • Country: Spain
Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with the rehabilitation of a modest family winery built in the 1930s, preserving its historical essence while adapting it to the comfort and living requirements of a contemporary home. The challenge was balancing the respect for the space's original identity with the introduction of elements that would make it functional and welcoming for modern living.

Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Image 2 of 20
© David Zarzoso
Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Image 8 of 20
© David Zarzoso
Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Exterior Photography
© David Zarzoso

Through the creation of a new outdoor patio, which did not exist in the original structure, the design brings greater natural light and ventilation to the interior spaces. The introduction of a gently curving, ergonomic staircase improves circulation between the different levels of the house, connecting the main living floor to the lower level–originally used for the winery's vats and storage.

Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Interior Photography, Countertop
© David Zarzoso
Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Countertop, Wood, Sink
© David Zarzoso

By seamlessly integrating the old vats and storage areas, the proposal fosters the creation of naturally connected, livable spaces. New functional yet cozy rooms reinterpret areas once used only for storing wine and grapes while preserving the historical memory of the place.

Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Image 4 of 20
© David Zarzoso
Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Image 16 of 20
© David Zarzoso

While introducing modern elements for comfort, the design respects the original texture of the walls, maintaining the winery's characteristic surfaces. This tribute to the past not only brings authenticity but also an unusual warmth to the new spaces.

Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Image 20 of 20
© David Zarzoso

This project beautifully blends old and new, bringing a historic building back to life as a modern home, respecting the building's roots while creating a modern space that's both functional and full of character.

Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio - Interior Photography
© David Zarzoso

About this office
Belen Ilarri Studio
Top #Tags