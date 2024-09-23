Casu Residence / Belen Ilarri Studio

+ 15

Lead Team: Belen Ilarri

City: Casas de Eufemia

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with the rehabilitation of a modest family winery built in the 1930s, preserving its historical essence while adapting it to the comfort and living requirements of a contemporary home. The challenge was balancing the respect for the space's original identity with the introduction of elements that would make it functional and welcoming for modern living.

Through the creation of a new outdoor patio, which did not exist in the original structure, the design brings greater natural light and ventilation to the interior spaces. The introduction of a gently curving, ergonomic staircase improves circulation between the different levels of the house, connecting the main living floor to the lower level–originally used for the winery's vats and storage.

By seamlessly integrating the old vats and storage areas, the proposal fosters the creation of naturally connected, livable spaces. New functional yet cozy rooms reinterpret areas once used only for storing wine and grapes while preserving the historical memory of the place.

While introducing modern elements for comfort, the design respects the original texture of the walls, maintaining the winery's characteristic surfaces. This tribute to the past not only brings authenticity but also an unusual warmth to the new spaces.

This project beautifully blends old and new, bringing a historic building back to life as a modern home, respecting the building's roots while creating a modern space that's both functional and full of character.