Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos

+ 26

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Zen was conceived for the family of a yoga teacher who wanted to integrate her residence with a study space. The architectural program required the basic elements of a single-family home, with the only condition imposed by the owners being to preserve as many existing trees as possible and to avoid cutting them down at all costs. This challenge of preserving the trees was, in fact, the driving force behind the project, as the architectural approach and concept emerged from this premise.

After defining the site in terms of zoning, the design of the interior spaces and their connections proceeded. A double-height portico marks the entrance to the main house, while another smaller portico (2 meters in height) indicates the entrance to the yoga studio. Upon entering the double-height portico, one can either proceed directly to the covered terrace or enter the interior of the house. A double-height space, interrupted by a curved bridge, acts as a transition between the dining room and the kitchen.

On the second level, this same space connects the family room with the bedrooms. This point is the heart of the project, as all spaces converge here, fostering family interaction and allowing for the enjoyment of dynamic architecture through varying perspectives created by voids, double heights, and the interplay of light and shadow.

The construction of the house uses exposed concrete for both walls and ceilings, while the floors are finished with polished white cement, and the windows are framed in black. This neutral color palette highlights the natural beauty of the site, with the tall, extensive concrete walls serving as a canvas for nature to imprint its silhouette upon them.

The project culminated in the preservation of 45 endemic trees and a significant reduction in ambient temperature compared to other areas of the city. Thanks to this conservation, local wildlife was able to maintain its connection with the environment, allowing birds such as parrots, hummingbirds, cardinals, and nightingales to continue using their nests and resting areas. The house is characterized by sober, serene, and minimalist architecture that does not seek to stand out in its context but rather to integrate with and enhance its surroundings.