World
Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos

Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsZen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyZen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, ChairZen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsZen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mérida, Mexico
  • Architects: Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manolo Solís
  • Lead Architects: Julio Garrido, Leonardo Marrufo, José Luis Ojeda, Patricio Trava
Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manolo Solís

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Zen was conceived for the family of a yoga teacher who wanted to integrate her residence with a study space. The architectural program required the basic elements of a single-family home, with the only condition imposed by the owners being to preserve as many existing trees as possible and to avoid cutting them down at all costs. This challenge of preserving the trees was, in fact, the driving force behind the project, as the architectural approach and concept emerged from this premise.

Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Manolo Solís
Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manolo Solís

After defining the site in terms of zoning, the design of the interior spaces and their connections proceeded. A double-height portico marks the entrance to the main house, while another smaller portico (2 meters in height) indicates the entrance to the yoga studio. Upon entering the double-height portico, one can either proceed directly to the covered terrace or enter the interior of the house. A double-height space, interrupted by a curved bridge, acts as a transition between the dining room and the kitchen. 

Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Manolo Solís
Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Image 29 of 31
Plans

On the second level, this same space connects the family room with the bedrooms. This point is the heart of the project, as all spaces converge here, fostering family interaction and allowing for the enjoyment of dynamic architecture through varying perspectives created by voids, double heights, and the interplay of light and shadow.

Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair
© Manolo Solís

The construction of the house uses exposed concrete for both walls and ceilings, while the floors are finished with polished white cement, and the windows are framed in black. This neutral color palette highlights the natural beauty of the site, with the tall, extensive concrete walls serving as a canvas for nature to imprint its silhouette upon them.

Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail
© Manolo Solís
Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Manolo Solís
Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Windows
© Manolo Solís

The project culminated in the preservation of 45 endemic trees and a significant reduction in ambient temperature compared to other areas of the city. Thanks to this conservation, local wildlife was able to maintain its connection with the environment, allowing birds such as parrots, hummingbirds, cardinals, and nightingales to continue using their nests and resting areas. The house is characterized by sober, serene, and minimalist architecture that does not seek to stand out in its context but rather to integrate with and enhance its surroundings.

Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Image 13 of 31
© Manolo Solís
Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Manolo Solís

Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Zen House / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos" [Casa Zen / Garrido Lizarraga Arquitectos] 18 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021274/zen-house-garrido-lizarraga-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags