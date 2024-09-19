Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto

+ 15

Houses • Palma, Spain Architects: Jordi Herrero Arquitecto

Area: 147 m²

Year: 2023

Photographs: José Hevia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project JUNG Constructec , Dica , Fusta i Tronc , ICONICO , Kartell , La Oca , Moustache , Roca , VitrA , Vondom Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Jordi Herrero Campo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Montisión is an architectural intervention that transforms an old shop in Palma de Mallorca into a contemporary home while preserving the history and character of the original building. Located in the heart of the old town, directly across from the Church of Montisión, the house features an L-shaped floor plan with access to two narrow streets and a small interior patio, which influences the natural light and ventilation within the space.

The project arose from the need to adapt the originally high-ceilinged space into a habitable two-story home. The height allowed for the creation of a mezzanine, but to ensure adequate livability, the project was coordinated with the rehabilitation of the upper part of the building, gaining additional space downward without compromising the foundation.

The home’s layout is organized around a central staircase that connects the mezzanine to the ground floor. The mezzanine houses two bedrooms with bathrooms, set back from the facades to allow natural light to diffuse across both the upper and lower floors. The ground floor, with a light-colored continuous micro-cement floor that maximizes the interior brightness, hosts the day-use spaces: living room, kitchen, dining area, guest bathroom, and laundry room.

One of the most striking features of the original building is its historical traces, such as a unique double arch structure, which was preserved and showcased in the renovation. The project’s approach was to maintain these original elements, along with beams and other historical features, to retain the building's character. However, some walls had to be lined to stabilize the crumbling sandstone, while preserving as much of the original material as possible.

Contrast was a key concept in the interior design. The rawness of the original space was softened by the introduction of oak wood elements, creating a dialogue between the new and the old. This intervention, which is reversible and clearly distinguishable, adds warmth without detracting from the building’s essence. The atmosphere was further enhanced with curtains, textiles, plants, and indirect lighting, creating an interior landscape defined by contrast rather than a neutral uniformity.

The design of Casa Montisión is based on a conceptual approach that blends historical preservation with contrasting contemporary interventions. In this case, wood was chosen as the primary material for the new additions, creating a harmonious contrast with the essential, heavy, and somewhat rough character of the original building. This approach aims to capture and amplify the pre-existing energies within the space, rather than imposing new forms, resulting in a unique and character-filled environment.