Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto

Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto

Save
Save this picture!
Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Facade
© José Hevia

Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Interior PhotographyMontisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Image 3 of 20Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Lighting, BeamMontisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Interior Photography, WindowsMontisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Palma, Spain
  • Architects: Jordi Herrero Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  147
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Constructec, Dica, Fusta i Tronc, ICONICO, Kartell, La Oca, Moustache, Roca, VitrA, Vondom
  • Lead Architect: Jordi Herrero Campo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Montisión is an architectural intervention that transforms an old shop in Palma de Mallorca into a contemporary home while preserving the history and character of the original building. Located in the heart of the old town, directly across from the Church of Montisión, the house features an L-shaped floor plan with access to two narrow streets and a small interior patio, which influences the natural light and ventilation within the space.

Save this picture!
Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Image 6 of 20
© José Hevia

The project arose from the need to adapt the originally high-ceilinged space into a habitable two-story home. The height allowed for the creation of a mezzanine, but to ensure adequate livability, the project was coordinated with the rehabilitation of the upper part of the building, gaining additional space downward without compromising the foundation.

Save this picture!
Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Image 18 of 20
Plan - Ground floor

The home’s layout is organized around a central staircase that connects the mezzanine to the ground floor. The mezzanine houses two bedrooms with bathrooms, set back from the facades to allow natural light to diffuse across both the upper and lower floors. The ground floor, with a light-colored continuous micro-cement floor that maximizes the interior brightness, hosts the day-use spaces: living room, kitchen, dining area, guest bathroom, and laundry room.

Save this picture!
Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Image 20 of 20
Section

One of the most striking features of the original building is its historical traces, such as a unique double arch structure, which was preserved and showcased in the renovation. The project’s approach was to maintain these original elements, along with beams and other historical features, to retain the building's character. However, some walls had to be lined to stabilize the crumbling sandstone, while preserving as much of the original material as possible.

Save this picture!
Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Contrast was a key concept in the interior design. The rawness of the original space was softened by the introduction of oak wood elements, creating a dialogue between the new and the old. This intervention, which is reversible and clearly distinguishable, adds warmth without detracting from the building’s essence. The atmosphere was further enhanced with curtains, textiles, plants, and indirect lighting, creating an interior landscape defined by contrast rather than a neutral uniformity. 

Save this picture!
Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© José Hevia

The design of Casa Montisión is based on a conceptual approach that blends historical preservation with contrasting contemporary interventions. In this case, wood was chosen as the primary material for the new additions, creating a harmonious contrast with the essential, heavy, and somewhat rough character of the original building. This approach aims to capture and amplify the pre-existing energies within the space, rather than imposing new forms, resulting in a unique and character-filled environment.

Save this picture!
Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto - Image 11 of 20
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jordi Herrero Arquitecto
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Montisión House / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto" [Casa Montisión / Jordi Herrero Arquitecto] 19 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021247/montision-house-jordi-herrero-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags