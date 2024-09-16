Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Argentina
  5. A110 Office / Esteras Perrote

A110 Office / Esteras Perrote

Save

A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsA110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, ChairA110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Image 4 of 28A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, ShelvingA110 Office / Esteras Perrote - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Córdoba, Argentina
Save this picture!
A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Save this picture!
A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Text description provided by the architects. The experience of reinhabiting a space, of recovering, of building upon what has already been built. Experiencing the transformative power of architecture and its beauty in the collective process of transformation. Insisting on living in the center, rethinking the city. Valuing a structure, paying homage to time and space. Understanding history to be part of it.

Save this picture!
A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Image 4 of 28
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Save this picture!
A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Juan Cruz Paredes

City. We imagine re-inhabiting the center; we set out to think about our workspace and, at the same time, the city we live in. We encountered intense streets, a significant flow of people, transportation, and vehicles. The coexistence of programs and people, green spaces, civic, educational, commercial, and residential areas. We came across the presence of the city: La Cañada with its tipa trees, Paseo Sobremonte with its abundant vegetation and fountains, the municipal building with its iconic architecture, Intendencia Square, the palatial architecture, and numerous major modern and contemporary interventions. Sequences the city gives back to us as we move through it, recreating our path, contributing to doing and thinking. Being here is a choice, an insistence on recovering part of the urban fabric and, from there, building what is to come. A place that gathers, groups, and enables. That opens its doors to the public to pay homage to the space.

Save this picture!
A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Image 28 of 28
Axo

Location. A110 is located in the central area of the city of Córdoba, Argentina, on Miguel Calixto del Corro Street, just meters from La Cañada stream, Paseo Sobremonte, the Córdoba City Hall, and the Palace of Justice. Situated within an urban fabric with steady consolidation, the area is surrounded by public facilities, shops, and collective residences. With narrow sidewalks and a narrow street, the three-story building is oriented east-west, where the program unfolds through a series of patios that provide light and ventilation to all its spaces.

Save this picture!
A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, Chair
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Preexistence. This house, built at the beginning of the 20th century, has undergone various interventions over time. Initially, the property consisted of two levels: a residence on the ground floor and another on the upper floor. In the 1940s, the property was acquired, and the first intervention was made, which involved expanding the upper-floor residence by adding a third level. To accommodate this addition, a staircase was built that would become a defining feature and the main focal point of the house's central space. With a layout of 110 square meters per floor, the residential programs were organized around two interspersed patios to allow light and air to flow through. Facing the street, a marble base supports a white façade. Inside, thick walls, high ceilings painted white, and wooden floors define the space's identity. The vertical circulation is elegantly resolved with marble steps that extend the street into the first floor, culminating in a spiral staircase that leads to the top level.

Save this picture!
A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Shelving
© Juan Cruz Paredes
Save this picture!
A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Lighting, Chair
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Heritage. Over the years, the house ceased to serve as a residence and began to host other uses, which altered its essence until it reached an advanced state of deterioration. After being closed for several years, the challenge was to restore it to its original condition and revitalize it to transform it into our design studio.

Save this picture!
A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Recovery. The work involved imagining what this house once was, gathering information, and restoring walls, openings, and floors to bring it back to its original state. The goal was to achieve the original condition as a platform for subtly intervening according to current needs. Like a blank canvas, the intention and purpose were to pay homage to space and time. After the arduous task of restoring the carpentry, openings, floors, and walls, we began interventions to connect certain spaces, aiming to create a greater flow between the interior and the exterior of the building.

Save this picture!
A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Intervention. As part of the new design language, the proposal seeks to ensure a fluid relationship between the building's interior and the street. A framework of metal frames and meshes, whose modulation and construction respond to the assembly process, also allows for the appropriation of vegetation. This lightweight metal structure on the façade along Miguel Calixto del Corro Street aims to create an intermediary space between the public and private realms—a filter that houses plants, gradually taking up space and gaining prominence. Given its location on a street with heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, as well as the noise and environmental factors of the built surroundings, this space becomes essential for the interior’s habitability, helping to mitigate the lack of urban greenery. This in-between space defines the intervention and becomes the building's primary design language.

Save this picture!
A110 Office / Esteras Perrote - Interior Photography, Facade
© Juan Cruz Paredes

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Córdoba, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Esteras Perrote
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsArgentina
Cite: "A110 Office / Esteras Perrote" [A110 / Esteras Perrote] 16 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021237/a110-office-esteras-perrote> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags