Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office

City: Kordan

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. The villa project next to the tree was proposed on a limited area of 300 square meters. Due to budget constraints, the entire building area was limited to 100 square meters and designed on two levels. This included a parking area and bedrooms on the upper level, and a living room, kitchen, and a small pool on the lower level. In addition to these considerations, the site had multiple restrictions, necessitating an examination of each and finding a suitable and coordinated solution to address them.

The site had a triangular shape, which, due to the presence of a vertex with a narrow angle and the lack of access from the street axis in this part of the site, made it impossible to position the villa there. Therefore, the end section of the land was chosen as the design area. The most influential factor in the design process was the presence of an ancient tree at the end of the site. This approximately 80-year-old tree became the main element shaping the form as if the villa was attempting to establish itself in the vicinity of this tree by rotating around it.

The approximate 2-meter elevation difference between the street axis and the site led to the creation of different spaces in the villa design. For instance, the elevation difference between the entrance (parking) and the lower level was considered to provide adequate height for placing the pool. The roof of the living area was utilized as a roof garden, providing suitable access for users to increase the area and enhance the functionality of the outdoor space while taking advantage of various sightlines on the site.

The bedroom was positioned on the first floor, and to ensure natural light, a setback was implemented in this area. The space created on the lower level was used as an open area and terrace that interacts with the kitchen. Finally, access was made from inside the pool area to the outdoor space and vice versa, establishing a stronger connection between the volume and the surrounding area.