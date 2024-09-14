Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office

Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office

Save

Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Exterior Photography, WindowsNext to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Interior Photography, ChairNext to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Interior PhotographyNext to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Exterior Photography, FacadeNext to the Tree House / Rosha Office - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kordan, Iran
  • Architects: Rosha Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
  • Lead Architect: Parastoo Roushenas
  • City: Kordan
  • Country: Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. The villa project next to the tree was proposed on a limited area of 300 square meters. Due to budget constraints, the entire building area was limited to 100 square meters and designed on two levels. This included a parking area and bedrooms on the upper level, and a living room, kitchen, and a small pool on the lower level. In addition to these considerations, the site had multiple restrictions, necessitating an examination of each and finding a suitable and coordinated solution to address them.

Save this picture!
Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Image 7 of 17
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Image 16 of 17
Diagram 02
Save this picture!
Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Interior Photography
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The site had a triangular shape, which, due to the presence of a vertex with a narrow angle and the lack of access from the street axis in this part of the site, made it impossible to position the villa there. Therefore, the end section of the land was chosen as the design area. The most influential factor in the design process was the presence of an ancient tree at the end of the site. This approximately 80-year-old tree became the main element shaping the form as if the villa was attempting to establish itself in the vicinity of this tree by rotating around it.

Save this picture!
Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Interior Photography, Chair
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Image 13 of 17
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Image 15 of 17
Diagram 01
Save this picture!
Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Interior Photography, Chair
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The approximate 2-meter elevation difference between the street axis and the site led to the creation of different spaces in the villa design. For instance, the elevation difference between the entrance (parking) and the lower level was considered to provide adequate height for placing the pool. The roof of the living area was utilized as a roof garden, providing suitable access for users to increase the area and enhance the functionality of the outdoor space while taking advantage of various sightlines on the site.

Save this picture!
Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Image 17 of 17
Diagram 03

The bedroom was positioned on the first floor, and to ensure natural light, a setback was implemented in this area. The space created on the lower level was used as an open area and terrace that interacts with the kitchen. Finally, access was made from inside the pool area to the outdoor space and vice versa, establishing a stronger connection between the volume and the surrounding area.

Save this picture!
Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rosha Office
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "Next to the Tree House / Rosha Office" 14 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021202/next-to-the-tree-house-rosha-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags