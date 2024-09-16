Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations
Jongno District, South Korea
Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Moss Column is a prototype to examine how to combine living organisms with architecture. A renewed perspective on the built environment has increased in the period following COVID-19. Even though various methods have been employed for sustainable design, the construction material itself in contemporary architecture has remained largely unchanged for some time. In this experiment, I am now presenting a direct embedding approach of plants into artificial materials.

Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Image 14 of 15
Diagram
Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Image 4 of 15
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Mosses, chosen as the primary plant for these experiments, are suitable due to their non-vascular nature, which means they do not grow tall like other plants and use roots solely for anchoring rather than nourishment. To investigate high-res and complicated patterns for embedding, geometry is manipulated and generated through computational design tools. Advanced construction technologies are employed to realize the complex forms: such as a large-scale 3D printer with an industrial robotic arm.

Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

The experiment represents an updated approach to seamlessly merge natural life with manmade structures, capturing the visual representation of artificial structures blending harmoniously with natural elements, mimicking the organic dissolution process. The mathematical model known as a reaction-diffusion system is used to describe the spatial and temporal changes in the concentration of one or more chemical substances.

Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Image 7 of 15
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Through the design algorithm derived from this model, an overall vertical form is generated, with the foreground (moss) merging into its background (3D printed structure) over a height of 3,000 mm. To achieve effective large-scale 3D printing, Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF) is utilized, with an extruder operated at the end of a 6-axis robotic arm (ABB IRB-4600) and a nozzle size of 2mm for PLA pellets. This vertically stacking fabrication process becomes a design constraint, influencing the establishment of a custom workflow.

Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Image 15 of 15
Drawings
Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Image 10 of 15
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

This attempt provides an active and radical solution for integrating organic and inorganic matter through a single-body geometric system. It highlights the interaction and exchange of respiratory and photosynthetic byproducts between people and nature. The utilization of eco-friendly architectural techniques in conjunction with moss is anticipated to bring significant transformations to the future construction industry. This presents the potential for sustainable implementation in the digital era by establishing new relationships among digital, physical, and, furthermore, natural elements. This paves the way for a harmonious coexistence between urban environments and the natural world.

Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Project location

Jongno District, South Korea

Yong Ju Lee Architecture
Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations, South Korea
"Moss Columns / Yong Ju Lee Architecture" 16 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

