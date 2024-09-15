Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur

AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur

Save

AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 2 of 19AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Interior Photography, FacadeAVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 4 of 19AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 5 of 19AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Industrial Architecture
Thal, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 2 of 19
© Hannes Heinzer

Text description provided by the architects. How to deal with the design of a technical facility, that was originally developed without any particular design requirements - but nevertheless has some aesthetic qualities? Furthermore is located in the middle of a protected nature zone and situated directly on the Rhine?

Save this picture!
AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 4 of 19
© Hannes Heinzer
Save this picture!
AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 17 of 19
Situation Plan
Save this picture!
AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 8 of 19
© Hannes Heinzer

General strategy - Our strategy does not rely on contrasts or confrontation of old and new. Rather, we tried to look for the qualities of the existing, to strengthen them and to develop them further in a new form. Qualities of the existing are, for example, approaches of uniformity, an almost urban quality of the spaces and a solid execution of the buildings.

Save this picture!
AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 11 of 19
© Hannes Heinzer
Save this picture!
AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 19 of 19
Axonometric Section
Save this picture!
AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 13 of 19
© Hannes Heinzer
Save this picture!
AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Hannes Heinzer

This strategy aims to ensure that a beautiful new building is not simply placed next to an unattractive old building, but that the old and the new communicate with each other, and in the best case even enrich each other. The result is easily recognizable, for example, in the case of the new EMV building and the old building directly opposite: both buildings have "moved towards each other". The existing building has been painted gray-brown under its exposed concrete roof, which corresponds to the pre-greyed wooden façade of the new building. The new building, in turn, has a concrete termination above its wooden façade that is the same height as its neighbor's, but more finely finished and profiled with a canopy. Thus, these two buildings, which are directly opposite each other, become unequal siblings - but together they span a square that has some spatial quality.

Save this picture!
AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hannes Heinzer

This strategy will continue to be used on the site in the future. Similar elements will be used whenever possible: dark-painted plaster, exposed concrete, and vertically articulated wood facades in pre-greyed fir. Concrete canopies are used to protect these wood facades. This element is also used again and again - for example at the EMC plant or the stacking-mixing containers, thus contributing to the uniform appearance of the entire plant. This strategy of reduction to a few elements that make sense from a technical and ecological point of view ensures that the AVA facility will gain in design quality as it is expanded in the future - and as a whole, not as a collection of individual objects.

Save this picture!
AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Hannes Heinzer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Wiesenstrasse 32, 9423 Thal, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lukas Imhof Architektur
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureSwitzerland
Cite: "AVA Altenrhein ​Wastewater Purification Plant / Lukas Imhof Architektur" 15 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021191/ava-altenrhein-wastewater-purification-plant-lukas-imhof-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags