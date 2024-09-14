Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
ARK Neighborhood Facility / LKSA

ARK Neighborhood Facility / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential
Gangnam District, South Korea
  • Architects: LKSA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  956
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gu, Uijin
  • Lead Architects: Lee Keun Sik
ARK Neighborhood Facility / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gu, Uijin

Text description provided by the architects. The act of architecture can be developed based on the concept of 'metaphor.' The image of a ship (ark) gently floating on the sea of a gray city has been used as a metaphor. By giving the form and material a sense of weight, the aim was to establish a serene and fundamental presence within the city as a sanctuary and womb-like space.

ARK Neighborhood Facility / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gu, Uijin
Section
Section
ARK Neighborhood Facility / LKSA
© Gu, Uijin

To blend appropriately with the urban context, a monotone color palette was chosen, avoiding flashy hues, and a balanced ratio of openings was configured. The contrast between the exterior and the interior was designed to enhance a sense of enclosure. This sense of enclosure is an element that provides us with visual stability and tranquility.

ARK Neighborhood Facility / LKSA
© Gu, Uijin
ARK Neighborhood Facility / LKSA - Interior Photography
© Gu, Uijin
1st Floor Plan
1st Flour Plan
ARK Neighborhood Facility / LKSA
© Gu, Uijin

Additionally, the horizontal lines of the stone were emphasized by incorporating recessed details to accentuate horizontality, and all vertical ends and edges were rounded to create a soft texture. The unique materiality of the stone was varied to awaken the latent potential of the material itself. The hope is that people can gently communicate with the city from within the embrace of the ark, experiencing the value of architecture that feels like a mother's embrace. 

ARK Neighborhood Facility / LKSA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gu, Uijin

