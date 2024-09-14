ARK Neighborhood Facility / LKSA

+ 23

Design Team: Lee Keun Sik, Jo Myeong Seon, Kim Dong Hyun, Kwon Seung Bae, Lee Seung Jun

Structural Engineers: LAIM

City: Gangnam District

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The act of architecture can be developed based on the concept of 'metaphor.' The image of a ship (ark) gently floating on the sea of a gray city has been used as a metaphor. By giving the form and material a sense of weight, the aim was to establish a serene and fundamental presence within the city as a sanctuary and womb-like space.

To blend appropriately with the urban context, a monotone color palette was chosen, avoiding flashy hues, and a balanced ratio of openings was configured. The contrast between the exterior and the interior was designed to enhance a sense of enclosure. This sense of enclosure is an element that provides us with visual stability and tranquility.

Additionally, the horizontal lines of the stone were emphasized by incorporating recessed details to accentuate horizontality, and all vertical ends and edges were rounded to create a soft texture. The unique materiality of the stone was varied to awaken the latent potential of the material itself. The hope is that people can gently communicate with the city from within the embrace of the ark, experiencing the value of architecture that feels like a mother's embrace.