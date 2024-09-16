Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. Denmark
  5. Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects

Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects

Save

Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Image 2 of 34Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Exterior Photography, ForestStork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontStork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, BeamStork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Park
Randers, Denmark
  • Architect: C.F. Møller Architects
  • Engineer: WSP Denmark
  • Contractor: Jakobsen & Blindkilde
  • Collaborators: Geo
  • City: Randers
  • Country: Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Silas Andersen

Text description provided by the architects. The climate adaption project in Vorup near Randers resolves the city's current and future climate challenges by converting the adjacent nature area, Storkeengen (Stork Meadow), into a public nature park. With the integration of climate resilience strategies, the nature park also brings the unique natural delta along the Gudenå (the longest river in Denmark) closer to the centre of Randers, and to its residents.

Save this picture!
Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Silas Andersen
Save this picture!
Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Image 30 of 34
Diagram
Save this picture!
Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Image 6 of 34
© Silas Andersen

At Storkeengen, the climate adaption measures not only help to handle the increased stormwater levels but also add value to the area. This is achieved by combining visible technical wastewater solutions with locations for recreational activity and nature dissemination, increasing the area's accessibility and bringing new nature experiences right into the heart of Randers.

Save this picture!
Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Image 7 of 34
© Silas Andersen
Save this picture!
Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Silas Andersen

With the help of new cloudburst channelling routes in Vorup, water is collected from roofs, car parks and roads, and led on to Storkeengen. Here, the water is collected in purification basins, designed as natural wet meadow areas, before being led out to the Gudenå stream. A new dyke between Storkeengen and the Gudenå ensures good purification of the rainwater and protects the low-lying parts of Vorup from flooding due to storms. The dyke also creates new pathways between the centre of Randers and the nature areas to the west.

Save this picture!
Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Silas Andersen

Storkeengen is a climate adaption project on Nature's own terms – also when it comes to the project's technical wastewater solutions, which are designed to strengthen the nature qualities of the wet meadows. To increase accessibility and enhance the nature experience, new pathways and activity plateau are created, so Storkeengen's unique flora and fauna, and the wet meadows' changing habitat, can be experienced at close hand. The plateaux also make it possible to get up close to the area's grazing cattle, enjoy the sunset, or navigate the Gudenå stream by canoe.

Save this picture!
Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects - Image 17 of 34
© Silas Andersen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Randers, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
C.F. Møller Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkDenmark
Cite: "Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects" 16 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021185/stork-meadow-nature-park-cf-moller-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags