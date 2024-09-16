Stork Meadow Nature Park / C.F. Møller Architects

+ 29

Architect: C.F. Møller Architects

Engineer: WSP Denmark

Contractor: Jakobsen & Blindkilde

Collaborators: Geo

City: Randers

Country: Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. The climate adaption project in Vorup near Randers resolves the city's current and future climate challenges by converting the adjacent nature area, Storkeengen (Stork Meadow), into a public nature park. With the integration of climate resilience strategies, the nature park also brings the unique natural delta along the Gudenå (the longest river in Denmark) closer to the centre of Randers, and to its residents.

At Storkeengen, the climate adaption measures not only help to handle the increased stormwater levels but also add value to the area. This is achieved by combining visible technical wastewater solutions with locations for recreational activity and nature dissemination, increasing the area's accessibility and bringing new nature experiences right into the heart of Randers.

With the help of new cloudburst channelling routes in Vorup, water is collected from roofs, car parks and roads, and led on to Storkeengen. Here, the water is collected in purification basins, designed as natural wet meadow areas, before being led out to the Gudenå stream. A new dyke between Storkeengen and the Gudenå ensures good purification of the rainwater and protects the low-lying parts of Vorup from flooding due to storms. The dyke also creates new pathways between the centre of Randers and the nature areas to the west.

Storkeengen is a climate adaption project on Nature's own terms – also when it comes to the project's technical wastewater solutions, which are designed to strengthen the nature qualities of the wet meadows. To increase accessibility and enhance the nature experience, new pathways and activity plateau are created, so Storkeengen's unique flora and fauna, and the wet meadows' changing habitat, can be experienced at close hand. The plateaux also make it possible to get up close to the area's grazing cattle, enjoy the sunset, or navigate the Gudenå stream by canoe.