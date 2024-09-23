Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit

Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit

Save

Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Image 2 of 23Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Image 3 of 23Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Image 4 of 23Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Interior Photography, Chair, ColumnXingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop, Pavilion
Chengdu, China
  • Principal Architect: Youcai Pan
  • Design Director: Zhe Yang (Partner)
  • Technical Director: Renzhen Chen (Partner)
  • Design Team: Rui Yang, Qinmei Hu, Yuanjun Gou, Yuting Huang, Yudan Luo
  • Architectural Construction Drawing Team: Shanghai Landscaping Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape Design Team: School of Landscape Architecture, Sichuan Agricultural University (Dajiang Sun), Sichuan Tianyi Ecological Landscaping Group Co., Ltd.
  • Regional Culture Consultant: Zenghui Wang
  • Planting Design: Chengdu Manshidi Horticultural Co., Ltd.
  • Smart Systems: Chengdu Smart City Information Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Guidance Vi: Chengdu Tianfu Greenway Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • Writing: Youcai Pan, Xiangxin Ge
  • Construction Agent: Chengdu Jinguancheng Floral and Horticultural Co., Ltd.
  • Construction: Shanghai Landscaping Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Exhibitor: Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group Co., Ltd.
  • Sponsors: Chengdu Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Chengdu Xingcheng Residential Real Estate Investment Group Co., Ltd., Chengdu Tianfu Greenway Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd., Chengdu Xingcheng Cultural Industry Development Investment Co., Ltd., Chengdu Tianfu Rural Development Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Image 3 of 23
© Arch-Exist Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Western Sichuan Gardens
The overall design of the Xingcheng Exhibition Garden is based on the Western Sichuan Garden, which stems from the cultural system of Western Sichuan. It reflects the understanding of nature, humanity, and living spaces by the inhabitants of this land, expressing the artistic and cultural sentiments of Chengdu's people and their interpretation of "poetic dwelling."

Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Image 2 of 23
© Arch-Exist Photography
Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Image 8 of 23
© Arch-Exist Photography

Bamboo and Lotus Flowing Water
The main building of the exhibition follows the principle of garden-first, with architecture as a scenic feature. It is hoped to create a transparent, light, elegant and artistic landscape building, making the building the highlight of the exhibition garden. Bamboo forests and lotus ponds are the most common and representative landscape elements in Western Sichuan gardens.

Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Image 18 of 23
Plan view
Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Image 4 of 23
© Arch-Exist Photography

The exhibition hall uses the image of "lotus leaf pavilion". The building is like a huge lotus leaf in the pool. A clump of bamboo below spreads out in all directions, and the bamboo poles turn into the veins of the lotus leaf. Light curved roof. The light and delicate architectural features of Western Sichuan folk houses such as sloping roofs, small green tiles, long eaves, and thin eaves are reflected in a dramatic and abstract art form. In order to enhance this dramatic and romantic color, the middle part of the lotus leaf was hollowed out, and the entire lotus leaf-shaped roof became a huge rainwater collector, responding to the theme of the Expo in the form of a large-scale art installation.

Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Image 7 of 23
© Arch-Exist Photography
Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Arch-Exist Photography

The indoor floor of the exhibition hall has sunk 0.6 meters. When visitors sit down, their line of sight is slightly higher than the water surface of the pond. The water and sky are the same color, and they can take in the beautiful scenery reflected in the water. Forests, fields, water, and houses are intertwined and integrated throughout the building, both inside and outside.

Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Image 15 of 23
© Arch-Exist Photography
Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Exterior Photography, Forest, Arch, Garden
© Arch-Exist Photography

The Whisper of Bamboo
Since 2018, the Archermit team has been involved in various bamboo-related architectural projects, conducting extensive exploration and research on bamboo materials and bamboo culture. the architectural plan for "Bamboo Lotus" intended to use a hybrid bamboo structure, combining laminated bamboo and raw bamboo. However, due to time constraints and cost considerations, the team was ultimately forced to use a steel structure supplemented by raw bamboo decorations for this building.

Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Image 23 of 23
Main structure
Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Interior Photography, Chair, Column
© Arch-Exist Photography

Western Sichuan gardens are not only for leisure and sightseeing but also often carry deep spiritual and commemorative significance.  We hope that this small building, inspired by lotus and bamboo, will allow visitors to grasp its symbolic meaning and inner spirit after their visit.  It aims to awaken a shared cultural sensibility unique to the Chinese people.

Save this picture!
Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Arch-Exist Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chengdu World Horticultural Expo, Eastern New District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Archermit
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionChina

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionChina
Cite: "Xingcheng Exhibition Garden / Archermit" 23 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021182/xingcheng-exhibition-garden-archermit> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist Photography

大叶底下好乘凉：2024成都世园会·兴城展园 / 小隐建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags