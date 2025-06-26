Flickering Peak CP·SUN RIVER Art Gallery / Wutopia Lab

+ 39

Gallery • China Architects: Wutopia Lab

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2606 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Guowei Liu

Category: Gallery

Chief Architect: Ting Yu

Project Manager: Zhilin Mu

Project Architect: Beidi Zhan, Yuchen Guo, Siqi Yang

Architecture Construction Drawing Consultant: Hainan design and research Institute Co., Ltd

Interior Construction Drawing Consultant: DAI Yunfeng, WU Xiaoyan, GUO Jianv, ZHANG Minmin, MA Chuanchuan

Mambrane Structure Concept Design Consultant: espoke. Creative Engineering Studio

Mambrane Structure Development And Construction: Beijing Z&T Fabric Architecture Technology Co. Ltd

Landscape Designer: Chongqing Weitu Landscape Design Co., Ltd

Construction Team: China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd

Lighting Design: Chloe Zhang

Client: Chia Tai （Hainan）Xinglong Coffee Industry Development Co.,Ltd

Country: China

The story begins with the old routine of saving the day

The client was dissatisfied with the previous design of the art center. After the previous architect ran out of ideas, they approached me, hoping I could create a design that balances substance and visual appeal. The constraints were that the basement had already been constructed, so I could not alter the beam and slab structure types. The new building could not exceed the original structural load or go beyond the original building control lines.