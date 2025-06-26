Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Flickering Peak CP·SUN RIVER Art Gallery / Wutopia Lab

Flickering Peak CP·SUN RIVER Art Gallery / Wutopia Lab

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
  • Architects: Wutopia Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2606
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guowei Liu
  • Category: Gallery
  • Chief Architect: Ting Yu
  • Project Manager: Zhilin Mu
  • Project Architect: Beidi Zhan, Yuchen Guo, Siqi Yang
  • Architecture Construction Drawing Consultant: Hainan design and research Institute Co., Ltd
  • Interior Construction Drawing Consultant: DAI Yunfeng, WU Xiaoyan, GUO Jianv, ZHANG Minmin, MA Chuanchuan
  • Mambrane Structure Concept Design Consultant: espoke. Creative Engineering Studio
  • Mambrane Structure Development And Construction: Beijing Z&T Fabric Architecture Technology Co. Ltd
  • Landscape Designer: Chongqing Weitu Landscape Design Co., Ltd
  • Construction Team: China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd
  • Lighting Design: Chloe Zhang
  • Client: Chia Tai （Hainan）Xinglong Coffee Industry Development Co.,Ltd
  • Country: China
The story begins with the old routine of saving the day
The client was dissatisfied with the previous design of the art center. After the previous architect ran out of ideas, they approached me, hoping I could create a design that balances substance and visual appeal. The constraints were that the basement had already been constructed, so I could not alter the beam and slab structure types. The new building could not exceed the original structural load or go beyond the original building control lines.

Wutopia Lab
SteelStonePlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryChina
Cite: "Flickering Peak CP·SUN RIVER Art Gallery / Wutopia Lab" 26 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021165/flickering-peak-cp-star-sun-river-art-gallery-wutopia-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

