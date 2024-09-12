Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Spain
  5. Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges

Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges

Save

Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Exterior Photography, WindowsCarbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsCarbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Interior Photography, FacadeCarbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 5 of 39Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Center
Carbajosa de la Sagrada, Spain
  • Architects: Gabriel Gallegos Borges
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13918 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gabriel Gallegos Alonso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Blanfer, Cerámica Campo, Cortizo, Daisalux, Faro , Grestejo, Metálicas Velilla, Nueva Inercia, RZB, TEZNOCUBER, Yofra, roferlo
  • Lead Architect: Gabriel Gallegos Alonso
  • Collaborating Architect: Gabriel Gallegos Alonso
  • Execution Management: José Miguel Sanz
  • Initial Project Installations: José Miguel Cámara
  • Modified Project Installations And Do: Juan María Vaquero
  • Structural Calculation: Felix Camazón
  • Site Manager: Luis Nieto
  • Municipal Supervision Technician: Luis Parada, Roberto Llamazares
  • Program: Sala multiusos (planta baja), aulas (planta primera), biblioteca (planta segunda y entreplanta)
  • City: Carbajosa de la Sagrada
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

Text description provided by the architects. The Cultural Center is located in the urban center of the municipality, in the Plaza de la Constitución. In this square, the isolated presence of the old Church of the Assumption stands out, the only building that maintains its historical feel in a heterogeneous and very renovated context due to the significant demographic growth of the population, very close to the city of Salamanca.

Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso
Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

The new building is based on the site, choosing the best of it as a reference: the church, its access porch, the columned row, whose light and open character constituted the formal reference of the proposal. The Cultural Center is part of a large portal, an open gallery that immerses us in the history of buildings conceived for popular use, such as the Stoas, permeable and functionally flexible constructions. 

Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column, Arch
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

The portico, which faces the square, during the day, protects from solar incidence, giving intimacy to the interior space, and from the inside it provides us with the fiction of being outside, an ambiguity that is reversed at dusk, when the interior space is projected towards the outside as a scenography whose protagonists are the people dedicated to different cultural tasks, who invite us to participate in them.

Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 12 of 39
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

The rhythmic order of the loggia is synthesized with a free and fluid interior space capable of hosting a diverse cultural program developed on a floor plan with an irregular triangular morphology on different levels above ground, as the construction of the living room was finally rejected by the property. acts that occupied the basement level and that were contemplated in the proposal for the preliminary project competition; The rear patio and the void of the lobby, also with a triangular base, that illuminated the basement space, were then somewhat orphaned of their greater functional and spatial entity in the competition proposal.

Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Interior Photography, Facade
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso
Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 14 of 39
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso
Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 32 of 39
Plan - Ground floor

The arrangement of the service and vertical communication cores at the ends of the floor facilitates the distribution of the program, freeing up the intermediate space; The interior circulation between the server cores is complemented by an exterior circulation through corridors that also function as outdoor expansion and reading spaces.

Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 17 of 39
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

On the plaza level, there is the lobby and access control along with a multifunctional room that is unified with the outdoor space through large sliding doors. On the first level, classrooms are arranged for teaching and carrying out various cultural activities. The library occupies the last levels, connected by an internal staircase; The double-height space that visually connects them opens to the exterior porch, where a terrace serves as a place of expansion for reading.

Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 24 of 39
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso
Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 23 of 39
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

This new cultural facility is based on history and inherited tradition, which always provides a sense of validity, and aims to be a space for participation, a meeting place, and a cultural home for citizens.

Save this picture!
Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 5 of 39
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Carbajosa de la Sagrada, Salamanca, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gabriel Gallegos Borges
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterSpain
Cite: "Carbajosa de la Sagrada Cultural Center, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges" [Centro Cultural de Carbajosa de la Sagrada, Salamanca / Gabriel Gallegos Borges] 12 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021076/carbajosa-de-la-sagrada-cultural-center-salamanca-gabriel-gallegos-borges> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags