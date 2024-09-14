Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos

Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos

Save

Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, KitchenEscritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, StairsEscritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, ChairEscritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior PhotographyEscritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
Bauru, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Carolina Mossin

Text description provided by the architects. Located on an urban plot in the city of Bauru, the building designed to house an architectural office has its greatest attribute in its relationship with the urban environment. Its placement on a steeply sloping site allows for the creation of a generous basement, accommodating the larger-scale elements of the program. Thus, the garage, administration areas, and project rooms occupy this level, alongside a courtyard with a garden and ample natural light.

Save this picture!
Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Carolina Mossin
Save this picture!
Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Image 20 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Image 7 of 26
© Carolina Mossin
Save this picture!
Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Image 23 of 26
Section - A
Save this picture!
Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Stairs
© Carolina Mossin
Save this picture!
Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Carolina Mossin

The upper floors are confined to about one-third of the site, creating an experience where the building's setback forms a plaza at street level, fully open to the city, with a subtle barrier provided by the reflecting pool. The design also embraces the approach of transcending the limitations imposed by regulations that commonly shape the city.

Save this picture!
Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Carolina Mossin
Save this picture!
Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Image 26 of 26
Diagram
Save this picture!
Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Carolina Mossin

The building features a simple structure with concrete slabs supported by peripheral walls, and a central core that acts as a column while housing plumbing, electrical, and other installations. Solar panels across the entire roof, as well as rainwater cisterns, contribute to the project's sustainability. Two "skins" — an internal glass layer and an external solar screen provide filtered natural light, ensuring privacy and thermal comfort, which is essential for the western region of São Paulo.

Save this picture!
Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Carolina Mossin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bauru, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Caracho Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsBrazil
Cite: "Escritório caracho arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos" [Escritório Caracho Arquitetos / Caracho Arquitetos] 14 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021046/escritorio-caracho-arquitetos-caracho-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Top #Tags