Xiazhi Ferry Terminal, Xiazhi Island / Atelier Z+

Zhoushan, China
Architects: Atelier Z+
- Year: 2021
Photographs:Min Yang
- Category: Industrial Architecture, Public Architecture, Landscape
- Partner In Charge: Wei Zhou, Bin Zhang
- Project Architect: Yanlin Jin
- Project Team: Yue Xu, Yu Lu (Intern), Mengfan You (Intern), Wenhao Xu (Intern), Shuai Song (Intern)
- Structure Consultant: AND Office for Architecture & Structure
- Concrete Barrel Shell Structure Detailed Design: China Construction First Group Co., Ltd.
- Construction General Contractor: Zhoushan Jiahong Construction Engineering Co., Ltd
- Concrete Barrel Shell Structure Subcontracting: China Construction First Group Co., Ltd.
- Flood Lighting Design: Zhejiang Geyin Lighting Technology Co., Ltd
- Construction Drawing Design: Zhejiang University of Technology Engineering Design Group Co., Ltd
- Clients: Zhoushan Putuo Transportation Investment and Development Group Co., Ltd.
- City: Zhoushan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Xiazhi Island is located in the southern part of the Zhoushan Archipelago, between Taohua Island and Liuheng Island. The Zhapeng Wharf, where the ferry terminal is located, is situated at the northernmost protruding topographic singularity of the northwest coastline. It is a triangular site bounded by the Z-shaped seawall on the outer side and the S-shaped coastal road on the inner side, adjacent to the Zhapeng Village to the south.