Villagers' Activity Center in Lijiashan Village / AESEU Architectural Technology and Art studio

+ 31

Category: Community Center

Design Team: Zhu Li, Xiao Xu, JiaJun Wang

Structural, Mechanical And Electrical Design: Architectural and Engineers Co., Ltd of Research Institute of Southeast University Fifth Design Institute

Landscape Design: Architectural and Engineers Co., Ltd of Research Institute of Southeast University Landscape Architecture Design Institute

Interior Design Consultant: Nanjing FAN Architectural Firm

Construction: Nanjing Yuyang Construction Engineering Co., Ltd

Clients: Nanjing Lishui Industrial Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd

City: Nanjing

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Village Activity Center

Table tennis room, chess room, drama room, newspaper room, library room, children's room... These are the names of rooms that have been frequently seen in the village activity center recently.Village activity centers are public service facilities set up in villages to enrich and enhance the cultural and recreational lives of villagers.This approach of referring to the centralized setting of spaces and venues in urban communities is usually based on village collective assets, sometimes a compound, sometimes an office building. Although it may not be attractive in appearance, it can often be used to allocate the functional uses of rooms according to external environmental requirements and village collective needs, making it quite practical.