Hertogensite Residences / David Chipperfield Architects

+ 7

Directors: Benito Blanco, David Chipperfield, Mattias Kunz, Billy Prendergast

Project Architect: Julien Gouiric

Team: Katie Jackson, Kelvin Jones, Peter Jurschitzka, Nayem Mohammad, Ele Mun, Jusin Park, Renato Pimenta, Joana Ribeiro, Gabor Tajnafoi, Oliver Ulmer

Local Architect: Bureau Bouwtechniek

Landscape Architects: Wirtz International Landscape Architects

Client: Resiterra nv

Façade Consultants: Bureau Bouwtechniek

General Contractor : Vandeobos

City: Leuven

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The Hertogensite residences are located at the edge of the medieval center of Leuven, an important university city near Brussels. The project forms part of a master plan for the redevelopment of a former hospital campus that had previously divided the west of the city from the center and as such will contribute to the opening of the site and its reintegration into the surrounding city. Set on a narrow site between a fragment of the city’s medieval wall and a branch of the River Dijle, the development is unique in that it combines several residential typologies: a 14-story tower, nine townhouses, and a small apartment block, uniting them in a single building.

The scheme brings together these three typologies into one coherent whole by finding a consistent architectural language throughout, defined by the size of a living unit and the consistent use of grey-colored brick cladding. The townhouses and apartments step into the plan, emphasizing their individual character. In the tower, each unit is expressed by mirroring the apartment’s balconies from one floor to the next. The result is a scheme with a strong sculptural form that also responds to its surroundings in key ways. While the tower both activates and overlooks a public park to the north, the townhouses and apartment buildings define a street running parallel to the historic city wall. Given its central location within the masterplan, the tower will become a symbol of this new neighborhood, taking its place on the Leuven skyline.

The tower has two apartments per floor and is crowned with a penthouse. The lower floors have a close connection to the new park, while the upper floors offer views of the center of Leuven. Large balconies, carved into the tower, take advantage of these views while being positioned to respect the privacy of the townhouses to the south. The townhouses step from three stories on the street front to four stories at the rear. Each has a garden that leads to a branch of the River Dijle that was uncovered as part of the master plan. The four-story apartment building contains smaller rental flats and serves a transitional function, connecting the townhouses to an existing building, further embedding the new development into the neighborhood.