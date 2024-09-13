Minty House / Fluid Motion Architects

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. Minty House, nestled among the classic Victorian terraces of West Hampstead, was transformed to meet the client’s desire for a more spacious, cohesive, and distinctive home. The project involved a complete refurbishment of the house, including a kitchen extension that fills in the side return and enhances the connection to the garden. The goal was to provide the extra space and design coherence the client sought, while also introducing a sense of flow and individuality to the property.

A Striking Curved Glass Bay Window - A key feature of the extension is the elegant, curved glass bay window, which not only maximizes the influx of natural light but also adds a distinctive architectural touch to the home. This bespoke element creates a dynamic focal point in the kitchen, gently bending outward to capture views of the garden while creating a sense of openness and fluidity. The curved glass design aligns with the client’s wish for a touch of quirkiness, setting Minty House apart from its neighboring properties and enhancing the overall aesthetic with a modern twist.

Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Connection with Sliding Doors - To further integrate the indoors with the garden, a sleek sliding door system was installed. This feature creates a seamless transition from the kitchen to the outdoor space, blurring the boundaries between inside and out. The sliding doors are designed with minimal frames to maximize the glass surface area, ensuring that light floods into the kitchen and dining spaces while offering unobstructed views of the garden. This connection not only extends the living space but also invites nature into the heart of the home, enriching the daily living experience.

Distinctive Skylights - Adding to the distinctive character of Minty House are the square and circular skylights strategically placed throughout the extension. These skylights serve as more than just sources of natural light; they are sculptural elements that contribute to the home’s unique ambiance. The square skylights align with the linear, modern aesthetic of the new spaces, casting dramatic light patterns across the interior. In contrast, the circular skylights offer a softer, more organic touch, creating pools of light that add warmth and a sense of tranquillity to the rooms below.

Design Coherence and Flow - Throughout the project, the emphasis was on creating a cohesive design that flows effortlessly from the front of the house to the back. By opening up sight lines and strategically placing glazing elements, the design achieves a sense of continuity that enhances the spatial experience. The combination of the curved bay window, sliding doors, and distinctive skylights not only serves functional needs but also injects personality and modernity into the Victorian fabric of Minty House. A Distinctive, Light-Filled Haven - Minty House now stands as a unique blend of Victorian heritage and contemporary flair, offering a brighter, more connected, and stylish living environment. The integration of curved glass, expansive sliding doors, and creatively designed skylights are testaments to the power of thoughtful design in transforming spaces, turning a once-ordinary home into a distinctive, light-filled haven.