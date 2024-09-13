Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO

Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Collingwood, Australia
  • Architects: MGAO
  Area:  1500
  Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Jack Lovel
  • Lead Architects: Matt Goodman
Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. Positioned on a corner site in Collingwood, this medium-density commercial building celebrates the mature gumtrees at the rear. Our aim was to connect the project to its green surroundings. While simple in concept, the execution was deeply considered. The focal point is the borrowed landscape.

Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO - Image 12 of 16
Floor Plan
Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO - Image 3 of 16
Clad in dark green Colorbond steel, the façade visually connects to the park. Each building face varies in openness to maximize floor area. It also modulates light and shadow.

Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO - Exterior Photography, Facade
Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO - Image 13 of 16
Floor Plan
Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO - Image 5 of 16
Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO - Image 4 of 16
Blonde bricks on the ground floor reference back to the original warehouse structure that occupied the site. While the envelope came to us already approved by VCAT, our design approach was focused on bringing a domestic scale.

Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO - Exterior Photography, Facade
Project location

Collingwood, Australia

About this office
MGAO
