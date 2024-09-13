Ao50 Office in Collingwood / MGAO

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. Positioned on a corner site in Collingwood, this medium-density commercial building celebrates the mature gumtrees at the rear. Our aim was to connect the project to its green surroundings. While simple in concept, the execution was deeply considered. The focal point is the borrowed landscape.

Clad in dark green Colorbond steel, the façade visually connects to the park. Each building face varies in openness to maximize floor area. It also modulates light and shadow.

Blonde bricks on the ground floor reference back to the original warehouse structure that occupied the site. While the envelope came to us already approved by VCAT, our design approach was focused on bringing a domestic scale.