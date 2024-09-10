Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
PVT House / Cote Architects

PVT House / Cote Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePVT House / Cote Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamPVT House / Cote Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsPVT House / Cote Architects - Interior PhotographyPVT House / Cote Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hue, Vietnam
  • Architects: Cote Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  390
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Eurotile, INAX, Kenwin
  • Lead Architect: Hoang Viet Hung
  • Contractors: COTE Arch
PVT House / Cote Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. PVT House is located in a peaceful residential area in Vỹ Dạ Ward, Huế City. A key feature of the site is the adjacent lush garden, which offers an expansive, airy environment closely connected to nature. This proximity allows the house to enjoy open views, abundant natural light, and a tranquil, fresh atmosphere.

PVT House / Cote Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le
PVT House / Cote Architects - Image 35 of 35
Axonometric
PVT House / Cote Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hoang Le

The house is positioned on one side of the plot to create a courtyard that serves as a transitional space between the porch and the garden. This courtyard functions not only as an area for outdoor activities like BBQs but also as a bridge connecting the living space to nature, fostering relaxation and harmony. The ground floor features interconnected communal spaces, all oriented towards the garden. Sliding glass doors are extensively used, and when fully opened, they erase the boundary between indoors and outdoors, offering seamless spatial continuity while maintaining the necessary privacy for the owner.

PVT House / Cote Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Hoang Le
PVT House / Cote Architects - Image 28 of 35
Plan - Ground Floor
PVT House / Cote Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Hoang Le

The house consists of two stacked rectangular volumes, oriented horizontally. This layout not only maximizes views but also creates a fluid connection with the landscape. The lower volume extends along the garden, embracing the greenery, while the upper volume, larger in scale, serves as a protective shell, shielding the lower volume from the elements. This shell creates verandas and loggias that allow for natural ventilation and light regulation while protecting the interior from direct weather exposure.

PVT House / Cote Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hoang Le

The entire house, including the ceilings and walls, is constructed from exposed concrete, retaining its natural texture to minimize finishing costs. This raw concrete is ideal for Huế’s tropical, humid climate, offering durability against water infiltration and mold. The unfinished aesthetic of the concrete contributes to the house’s sustainability and natural appeal, harmonizing with the local environment.

PVT House / Cote Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hoang Le
PVT House / Cote Architects - Image 32 of 35
Section 02
PVT House / Cote Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Chair
© Hoang Le

Moreover, PVT House integrates traditional ventilation techniques into its modern design, with an air gap between the two concrete roof layers that dissipates heat and keeps the interior cool. The interplay between solid and void spaces ensures both effective airflow and a harmonious balance between privacy and openness.

PVT House / Cote Architects - Image 15 of 35
© Hoang Le
PVT House / Cote Architects - Image 16 of 35
© Hoang Le

The design philosophy of PVT House emphasizes sustainability, utilizing natural elements such as light, wind, and greenery to enhance the quality of life. This approach not only improves the living environment but also provides health benefits and relaxation for the family.

PVT House / Cote Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le

Cote Architects
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Cite: "PVT House / Cote Architects" 10 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020971/pvt-house-cote-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags