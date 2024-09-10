Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Kunsthal 44møen / Pihlmann Architects

Kunsthal 44møen / Pihlmann Architects

© Hampus Berndtson

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Museums & Exhibit, Gallery
Askeby, Denmark
Kunsthal 44møen / Pihlmann Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hampus Berndtson

Text description provided by the architects. Embedded in the sincerity of Møn, a transformational project emerges, blending with the island’s architectural heritage characterized by admiration for the necessary. It is shaped by the profound artistic legacy of the founders, and the resources at hand, and informed by the functionality of industrial structures, much like the numerous barns and farms around the exhibition space. By restoring three existing buildings and adding two more, a substantial place with modest yet rugged resources is developed.

Kunsthal 44møen / Pihlmann Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hampus Berndtson
Axonometry
Axonometry

Ever since its establishment in 2008, Kunsthal 44Møen has challenged prevailing discourses and perceptions with its experimental yet unassuming approach. As a result of a longstanding collaboration between the late composer and FLUXUS artist Henning Christiansen, artist Bjørn Nørgaard, and German-Danish artist Ursula Reuter Christiansen, Kunsthal 44Møen emerged. Today, it has become a renowned international art space led by German co-founder, curator, and collector René Block.

Kunsthal 44møen / Pihlmann Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hampus Berndtson
Floor Plan Residency
Floor Plan Residency
Kunsthal 44møen / Pihlmann Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hampus Berndtson

Reflecting the flux and constant evolution within art, Kunsthal 44 embraces the ephemeral nature of art, acknowledging it as an elusive matter. The project aims to provide an expansive exhibition space and establish an environment centered around creating, and preserving the anti-museal and avant-garde characteristics of FLUXUS, while establishing an environment conducive to creative flow.

Kunsthal 44møen / Pihlmann Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hampus Berndtson
Section 1
Section 1
Kunsthal 44møen / Pihlmann Architects - Interior Photography
© Hampus Berndtson

It is committed to preserving the unassuming essence of Kunsthal 44 and continues repurposing structures that previously served practical functions, including an old farmhouse, remnants of a demolished farm, a blacksmith, and a 1970s auto mechanic. These have shaped a diverse typological cluster, evident already as construction began, a collage which is amplified with a new hall for sound art and a residency building, forming a central courtyard aligned with the original rural layout. The hall, evocative of a barn, echoes the transformed auto mechanic, while the residency interprets the humble farmhouses.

© Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson
Section 3
Section 3
Kunsthal 44møen / Pihlmann Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hampus Berndtson

The manifold heritage of the kunsthalle and its surroundings is evident in the choice of materials, intentionally kept to a minimum, employing unembellished, locally accessible construction components and, more importantly, harnessing their inherent qualities which are typically underutilized in contemporary norms. For instance, industrial insulation, most often concealed behind finishing layers, is deliberately exposed within the new hall, serving not only to regulate the climate but also to enhance the acoustics of a space dedicated to sound. Both additions are clad with corrugated steel sheets in varying configurations and dimensions, ranging from the more refined to the rather pragmatic, subtly revealing the programmatic objectives that span from the intimate residential building to the more industrial exhibition space.

© Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson
Section 2
Section 2

In juxtaposing the old with the new, the restorations carefully maintain the characteristics of the existing buildings, while the additions are clearly recognized as contemporary interpretations of them. This interplay between resourcefulness and authenticity is naturally embedded in the artistic program Kunsthal 44, ensuring that it remains a space where local tradition and critical experimentation coexist, elevating the cultural landscape of Møn.

Kunsthal 44møen / Pihlmann Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hampus Berndtson

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Askeby, Denmark

pihlmann architects
Office

Wood
Steel

Museums & Exhibit
Gallery
Denmark

"Kunsthal 44møen / Pihlmann Architects" 10 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

