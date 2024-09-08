HOI Construction’s Office / InOrder Studio

+ 17

Offices • Taichung, Taiwan Architects: InOrder Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 119 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: studio vwp

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Crate & Barrel , Emeco

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. HOI Construction’s office is located in Xitun District, Taichung. Mr. Wang, the chairman, with his background, he is knowledgeable in construction and has a craftsman spirit. This office is like his and his bros’ oasis, in terms of the construction sites where they fight daily.

“I like green.” Mrs. Wang said. “There should be a large bar counter, and places to rest when you guys come back from sites. Maybe use materials often seen in construction sites like plywood and galvanized steel. Oh, and one colleague’s family business is selling glass. We should also support.”

This office is built by HOI group themselves in a short time. From the ceiling, square tubes are fixed to connect with the office table, so wires can run through all the way; while tubes under the office tables are also used as their structure. Above the tables, slim aluminum extrusion lightings are hung by the cables. As a consequence, office tables can remain tidy.

Around the tables is the storage system designed with modules, setting up the order and functions in the space. Behind the plywood and galvanized steel panels, hidden piles of files, an electrical enclosure, a snack cabinet, and a fridge. Perforated to pegboards, the panels can be used to hang work vests and hats, and integrated with lighting for the sink area.

Processing galvanized steel with Dilute Hydrochloric Acid, layers seen on the sides of the plywood. Seeing those textures, Mr. Wang said he was satisfied with these fancy details. Materials have their own unique expressions, and Mr. Wang understands / “Days in the office are daily life, and daily life means to live repetitive days interesting.” In HOI Construction’s office, this space becomes the container of Mr. Wang’s daily life. plywood and galvanized steel express simple materials’ unique potential; modules defined by materials’ dimensions construct the design orders. With simplicity and humor, this space becomes the container of Mr. Wang’s daily life. The office table is like a boat, which is ready to sail.