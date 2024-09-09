Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cultural Architecture
  Lebanon
  Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio

Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio

Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Image 2 of 23Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Interior Photography, WindowsSaloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Image 4 of 23Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Image 5 of 23Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - More Images+ 18

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Gallery
Ras El Matn, Lebanon
  City: Ras El Matn
  Country: Lebanon
Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Image 2 of 23
© Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Ras-El-Matn, Lebanon, the Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation, named after the pioneering artist in the 20th-century Middle Eastern abstract art scene, serves as a hybrid storage and exhibition space for Choucair’s world-renowned works.

Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Image 5 of 23
© Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi

Driving down towards the foundation, a 200-meter-long concrete fence marks the approach to the gates. An homage to the artist’s stacking sculptures, the fence is composed of a series of cast concrete modules assembled to form a perimeter that guides visitors toward the entrance.

Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Image 8 of 23
© Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi
Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Image 22 of 23
Mass Plan
Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Image 4 of 23
© Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi

Walking through the gate down a slabbed concrete staircase, we reach the foundation’s entrance, guarded by a monumental black steel door. Signage etched into the building’s plaster leads the visitor into the main hall. The visitor is greeted upon arrival by a scenography, set under a five-meter-high concrete ceiling, presenting more than five hundred artworks including paintings, sculptures, tapestries, and pieces of furniture, showcasing all facets of Choucair’s work. Custom-designed storage elements participate in the scenography, holding, and showcasing the works.

Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi

A set of arms articulate outward from the main room, weaving between the plot’s centenarian pine trees. At the end of each arm, a floor-to-ceiling glass facade frames views of the surrounding natural landscape, further connecting the foundation to its environment. Two narrow windows akin to arrow slits are placed to respectively highlight a large sculpture within the pine grove at the back of the building, and another sculpture on a cantilevered balcony at the main facade, looking towards the lower parts of the plot and the surrounding valley.

Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi

The building’s facade is coated in a bush-hammered white cement-based plaster, applied by hand, while the window frames retain a raw concrete finish.

Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi
Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi

The project melds into the landscape and minimizes the impact on existing geological and natural features. The building sits atop concrete columns to avoid heavy excavation works, allowing preserved rocks and oak shrubs to remain visible under the structure. Raising the building also helps to protect it from humidity.

Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Image 17 of 23
© Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi
Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Image 23 of 23
Elevation

As the roof is the first visible part of the foundation while driving down the road, it was decided to cover it in greenery to integrate it into the landscape.

Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Exterior Photography
© Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi

While Choucair’s smaller works are stored and exhibited inside the building, the more monumental pieces are on display throughout the surrounding landscape, connected together via a purpose-built path originating from the main building.

Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation / Karim Bekdache Studio - Image 9 of 23
© Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi

Top #Tags