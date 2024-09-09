Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Japan
  5. Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS

Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS

Save

Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade, BeamYokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamYokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, ChairYokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeYokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Cowork Interiors
Shiwa, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ito Takamune Photography Office

Text description provided by the architects. YOKOSAWA CAMPUS is a co-working space located in the Hizume shopping street in Shiwa-cho, Shiwagun, Iwate Prefecture. One part of the space has been renovated into a café.

Save this picture!
Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ito Takamune Photography Office

The building was self-renovated by the owner and friends over several years after being relocated to this location. In recent years, it has been used by local residents as a co-working space. However, since it was originally a residence, seeing the lively interior from the outside was difficult.

Save this picture!
Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Ito Takamune Photography Office
Save this picture!
Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Ito Takamune Photography Office

The owner attempted to create a new reason for people to visit by offering coffee and trying to make a more open gathering place for more people. Inspired by the history of Hizume, which used to have many wells, the concept of a "modern Idobata"(※1) was implemented in this project.

Save this picture!
Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade
© Ito Takamune Photography Office

Utilizing the existing windows and floor plan, cedar paneling extending from the exterior to the interior walls gives visitors a more positive and open impression.

Save this picture!
Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Chair
© Ito Takamune Photography Office

In addition, the stepped bar counter that changes in height, originally the flooring of the entrance, kitchen, and the road in front, creates a difference with the surrounding environment and provides an opportunity for people of different generations to interact.

Save this picture!
Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ito Takamune Photography Office

We hope that the modern Idobata appearing on the street corner will become a place that local residents will frequent for many years. (※1: "Idobata" originally referred to women chatting while doing chores such as drawing water or washing clothes by a well. Now it mostly refers to housewives chatting casually during their daily routines.)

Save this picture!
Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Ito Takamune Photography Office
Save this picture!
Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Ito Takamune Photography Office

[Highlights]

  • Stepped bar counter that changes in height around the owner
  • Cedar wood paneling that extends from the exterior to the interior walls
  • Mortex walls integrated with the existing building

Save this picture!
Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Facade
© Ito Takamune Photography Office

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shiwa, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NoMaDoS
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS" 09 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020939/yokosawa-campus-restaurant-nomados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags