Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS

-
Architects: NoMaDoS
- Area: 58 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Ito Takamune Photography Office
-
-
- Architects: Naoya Yoshikawa, Fumi Otosaka, Hikaru Chiba
- Equipment Design: Ryosuke Takahashi
- City: Shiwa
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. YOKOSAWA CAMPUS is a co-working space located in the Hizume shopping street in Shiwa-cho, Shiwagun, Iwate Prefecture. One part of the space has been renovated into a café.
The building was self-renovated by the owner and friends over several years after being relocated to this location. In recent years, it has been used by local residents as a co-working space. However, since it was originally a residence, seeing the lively interior from the outside was difficult.
The owner attempted to create a new reason for people to visit by offering coffee and trying to make a more open gathering place for more people. Inspired by the history of Hizume, which used to have many wells, the concept of a "modern Idobata"(※1) was implemented in this project.
Utilizing the existing windows and floor plan, cedar paneling extending from the exterior to the interior walls gives visitors a more positive and open impression.
In addition, the stepped bar counter that changes in height, originally the flooring of the entrance, kitchen, and the road in front, creates a difference with the surrounding environment and provides an opportunity for people of different generations to interact.
We hope that the modern Idobata appearing on the street corner will become a place that local residents will frequent for many years. (※1: "Idobata" originally referred to women chatting while doing chores such as drawing water or washing clothes by a well. Now it mostly refers to housewives chatting casually during their daily routines.)
[Highlights]
- Stepped bar counter that changes in height around the owner
- Cedar wood paneling that extends from the exterior to the interior walls
- Mortex walls integrated with the existing building