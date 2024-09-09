Yokosawa Campus Restaurant / NoMaDoS

+ 11

Architects: Naoya Yoshikawa, Fumi Otosaka, Hikaru Chiba

Equipment Design: Ryosuke Takahashi

City: Shiwa

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. YOKOSAWA CAMPUS is a co-working space located in the Hizume shopping street in Shiwa-cho, Shiwagun, Iwate Prefecture. One part of the space has been renovated into a café.

The building was self-renovated by the owner and friends over several years after being relocated to this location. In recent years, it has been used by local residents as a co-working space. However, since it was originally a residence, seeing the lively interior from the outside was difficult.

The owner attempted to create a new reason for people to visit by offering coffee and trying to make a more open gathering place for more people. Inspired by the history of Hizume, which used to have many wells, the concept of a "modern Idobata"(※1) was implemented in this project.

Utilizing the existing windows and floor plan, cedar paneling extending from the exterior to the interior walls gives visitors a more positive and open impression.

In addition, the stepped bar counter that changes in height, originally the flooring of the entrance, kitchen, and the road in front, creates a difference with the surrounding environment and provides an opportunity for people of different generations to interact.

We hope that the modern Idobata appearing on the street corner will become a place that local residents will frequent for many years. (※1: "Idobata" originally referred to women chatting while doing chores such as drawing water or washing clothes by a well. Now it mostly refers to housewives chatting casually during their daily routines.)

[Highlights]