World
Ceramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, FacadeCeramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeCeramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCeramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod - Image 5 of 17Ceramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Cambridge, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Okopod
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  75
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Timothy Soar
  • Lead Team: James Home
  • Architecture Office Collaborator: Ashworth Parkes Architects
  • City: Cambridge
  • Country: United Kingdom
Ceramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Timothy Soar

Text description provided by the architects. Katharina’s journey to create the perfect home studio began with a self-built wooden structure in her old garden. As a potter, she found space essential and spent years wishing for a larger area. When she and her partner embarked on a search for a new home, they set a goal to find a property with ample space for her studio.

Ceramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Timothy Soar

After years of searching, they found an 80s-built house featuring mid-century design elements and a garden large enough to accommodate Katharina’s envisioned studio.

Ceramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod - Image 5 of 17
© Timothy Soar

With the help of an architect and a local, family-run business, Okopod, known for its green, prefabricated buildings, the couple designed a space that harmonizes with their property. The final build exemplifies cutting-edge design principles, combining sustainable techniques with a sleek, contemporary aesthetic.

Ceramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Timothy Soar
Ceramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Table, Windows, Chair
© Timothy Soar

The studio is designed to maximize natural light and uses natural insulation materials, prioritizing wood over concrete. To preserve the mature trees surrounding the site, the studio was constructed on piles, allowing tree roots to continue thriving while supporting the structure. The exterior is clad in STK Cedar with shadow gap detailing. Katharina’s studio blends innovative design with environmental sensitivity, showcasing the potential of sustainable building practices.

Ceramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod - Exterior Photography
© Timothy Soar

Project location

Address:Cambridge, United Kingdom

Okopod
Wood

Cite: "Ceramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod" 08 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020922/ceramic-artists-home-studio-okopod> ISSN 0719-8884

