Ceramic Artist's Home Studio / Okopod

Lead Team: James Home

Architecture Office Collaborator: Ashworth Parkes Architects

City: Cambridge

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Katharina’s journey to create the perfect home studio began with a self-built wooden structure in her old garden. As a potter, she found space essential and spent years wishing for a larger area. When she and her partner embarked on a search for a new home, they set a goal to find a property with ample space for her studio.

After years of searching, they found an 80s-built house featuring mid-century design elements and a garden large enough to accommodate Katharina’s envisioned studio.

With the help of an architect and a local, family-run business, Okopod, known for its green, prefabricated buildings, the couple designed a space that harmonizes with their property. The final build exemplifies cutting-edge design principles, combining sustainable techniques with a sleek, contemporary aesthetic.

The studio is designed to maximize natural light and uses natural insulation materials, prioritizing wood over concrete. To preserve the mature trees surrounding the site, the studio was constructed on piles, allowing tree roots to continue thriving while supporting the structure. The exterior is clad in STK Cedar with shadow gap detailing. Katharina’s studio blends innovative design with environmental sensitivity, showcasing the potential of sustainable building practices.