Credo Pavilion / Fuse Arkitekter - NTNU

Project Team: Lars Haukaas, Simen Arnekleiv, Milena Louisa Müller, Sindre Frøyen Stensløkken, Ben Karl Shanks, Gustav Bull Poppelman

Project Collaborators: NTNU (Norwegian University of Science and Technology), Credo Restaurant

City: Trondheim

Country: Norway

Text description provided by the architects. Credo Pavilion is situated in the backyard of the former Michelin-star restaurant Credo in Trondheim, Norway. The restaurant was highly dedicated to sustainability, local resources and traditional techniques, and was the first restaurant in the world to be awarded the Michelin Guide's Green Star for their sustainable practice. The project in Credo's backyard seeks to create a more open and inclusive area for neighbors and visitors, both physically and visually. This vision includes transforming the outdoor seating area into a welcoming enclave, designed to function as both a dining space and a service area. With an emphasis on traditional craftsmanship, the objective was to showcase visible building elements and exposed structures, that align with the overall aesthetics and functionality of the area. The projects’ clear lines showcase a complex structure in its most straightforward and seamless expression. This construction effortlessly integrates into the previously empty backyard, while also providing space for the broader community and activities beyond the restaurant.

The project employs both traditional and sustainable techniques, in line with Credo’s Michelin-star standards. With a focus on making a statement of architectural quality and environmental responsibility, the design adapts to the context by drawing inspiration from the surrounding context. The pavilion, which is intended as a venue for large events or educational purposes, follows four basic design concepts: framing the outdoor area, maintaining free movement through the area, harmonizing with the rhythm of the restaurant building's façade, and ensuring a design for disassembly for future relocation or repurpose.

The Pavilion is constructed exclusively from spruce and pine delivered by a local sawmill, and the construction is inspired by traditional Norwegian and Japanese building methods. The structure consists of "grind" and "stavlægje" that form a structural grid, similar to the traditional Norwegian "Grindbygg”. Each "grind" is constructed much like the Japanese Torii gate, using traditional nuki wood joints secured with hardwood wedges. The bracing is placed in the roof structure, making the construction open and transparent. The surface of the exposed wood is treated using a traditional Japanese wood preservation method. The "Yakisugi" technique involves gently charring the surface layer of the wood. This gives the wood a rustic appearance while improving the material's endurance against Trondheim's fluctuating weather conditions. In addition to the Pavilion, complementary furniture is designed to complete the backyard. The furniture shares similarities with the Pavilion in terms of both design and construction. Wood joints are utilized, and wood exposed to the weather is burnt in the same way as the pavilion to protect it from deterioration. These design elements shared with the pavilion contribute to making a holistic visual perception of the project as a whole.