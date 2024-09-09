Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten

From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten

From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, FacadeFrom Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, WindowsFrom Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Image 4 of 26From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Image 5 of 26From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Austria
  • Architects: MWArchitekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dominic Kummer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Miele, Bolichwerke, Velux
  • Lead Architects: Lukas Peter Mähr
  • Master Builder: Bader Bau
  • Sun Protection: Blank
  • Timber Construction: Dr. Holzbauer
  • Interior Doors: Tischlerei Walch
  • Electrical Services: Phitsanu-Elektro
  • Plumber: Bechter Best
  • Windows: Isele fenster
  • Carpenter: Künzler joinery
  • Country: Austria
From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dominic Kummer

Text description provided by the architects. The task consisted of the renovation of a single-family house and the extension to a two-family house.

From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Dominic Kummer
From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Image 19 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Image 4 of 26
© Dominic Kummer

The client's desire to create a sustainable property meant that, in addition to ecological implementation, redensification was also an obvious choice.

From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Dominic Kummer
From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Image 21 of 26
Section A
From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Table, Countertop
© Dominic Kummer
From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop
© Dominic Kummer

The intention was to create space for two families while preserving the building fabric as much as possible. The existing building from the 1960s was thermally renovated and an open staircase was added, as was the attic.

From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Image 7 of 26
© Dominic Kummer

The outdoor areas, which are used for access and recreation, complete the volume.

From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten - Image 8 of 26
© Dominic Kummer

MWArchitekten
Wood

Cite: "From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten" 09 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020914/from-single-family-to-duplex-house-mwarchitekten> ISSN 0719-8884

