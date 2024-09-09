From Single Family to Duplex House / MWArchitekten

+ 21

Sun Protection: Blank

Timber Construction: Dr. Holzbauer

Interior Doors: Tischlerei Walch

Electrical Services: Phitsanu-Elektro

Plumber: Bechter Best

Windows: Isele fenster

Carpenter: Künzler joinery

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. The task consisted of the renovation of a single-family house and the extension to a two-family house.

The client's desire to create a sustainable property meant that, in addition to ecological implementation, redensification was also an obvious choice.

The intention was to create space for two families while preserving the building fabric as much as possible. The existing building from the 1960s was thermally renovated and an open staircase was added, as was the attic.

The outdoor areas, which are used for access and recreation, complete the volume.