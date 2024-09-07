Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co.

House With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHouse With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsHouse With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: Fukei Co.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  93
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daisuke Komatsu, Fukei
  • Lead Architects: Midori Oshima, Daisuke Komatsu
House With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - Image 6 of 16
© Daisuke Komatsu, Fukei

Text description provided by the architects. A house located on a hill in Miyagi, Japan. The plan, which runs in a crisscross pattern across the site, aims to create an intimate relationship with the garden. The garden is divided into four functional gardens: a bright and spacious garden with a field where children can run around, a quiet garden that can be viewed from the bathroom and bedrooms, a garden that decorates the façade, and a parking space.

House With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - Image 9 of 16
© Daisuke Komatsu, Fukei
House With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - Image 16 of 16
Section

An earthen floor runs through the first floor, softly connecting the air of the pleasant park trees behind the entrance with the air of the garden. Different lights pour into the earthen floor from the four gardens and skylights, changing the color of the space throughout the day.

House With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - Interior Photography, Windows
© Daisuke Komatsu, Fukei
House With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - Image 15 of 16
Plan
House With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Daisuke Komatsu, Fukei

There is an open atrium above the earthen floor, revealing the bedrooms in the attic. There is a private window in the attic that offers exclusive access to the view of the hill.

House With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Daisuke Komatsu, Fukei

Fukei Co.
