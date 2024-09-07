House With a Crossed Earth Floor / Fukei Co.

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. A house located on a hill in Miyagi, Japan. The plan, which runs in a crisscross pattern across the site, aims to create an intimate relationship with the garden. The garden is divided into four functional gardens: a bright and spacious garden with a field where children can run around, a quiet garden that can be viewed from the bathroom and bedrooms, a garden that decorates the façade, and a parking space.

An earthen floor runs through the first floor, softly connecting the air of the pleasant park trees behind the entrance with the air of the garden. Different lights pour into the earthen floor from the four gardens and skylights, changing the color of the space throughout the day.

There is an open atrium above the earthen floor, revealing the bedrooms in the attic. There is a private window in the attic that offers exclusive access to the view of the hill.