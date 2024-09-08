Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. South Korea
  5. Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio

Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio

Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Windows

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Coffee Shop Interiors, Retail Interiors
Gangnam District, South Korea
  • Architects: oftn studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  660
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architects: Jinsoo Kim, Suji Kim, Jinsu Yang
Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Facade
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is a football club based in Paris, France, that extends its football culture into lifestyle products, including clothing and goods. Due to the significant interest in the club and its players in Korea, PSG opened a large-scale space near Dosan Park in Seoul.

Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Image 18 of 20
Plan - 1st Floor

The space spans four floors: the first floor serves as a café/bar, the second showcases PSG products, the third hosts pop-up collaborations, and the fourth functions as an office. The design aims to merge local and global elements by creating a "vertical plaza," inspired by the experience of strolling through the streets of Paris and exploring its various shops.

Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi
Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Image 19 of 20
Plan - 2nd Floor

The concept revolves around offering different content on each floor, making the visitor experience dynamic and engaging. The first floor, operating as a café during the day and a bar at night, is designed with flexible lighting that adapts to different moods. Large windows blur the boundaries between the interior and exterior, while the space itself evokes a classic, retro atmosphere. It also hosts viewing parties for major PSG matches, bringing a Parisian pub vibe to Seoul.

Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Image 7 of 20
© Yongjoon Choi
Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Image 20 of 20
Plan - 3rd Floor
Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Yongjoon Choi

The second floor focuses on PSG’s merchandise, with a design inspired by locker rooms and waiting areas to evoke the spirit of football. Wooden and metallic elements mix to emphasize the blend of the past and present, enhancing the brand’s identity and values.

Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Image 14 of 20
© Yongjoon Choi
Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

The third floor, which represents the future, features a minimalistic design with exposed concrete and metal, setting it apart from the lower floors. It’s a versatile space for events, collaborations, and uniform customization, with movable lighting and modular display units to adapt the space as needed. The kinetic fixtures and displays further enhance the interactive experience.

Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Image 15 of 20
© Yongjoon Choi

The entire project centers on the vertical integration of PSG’s brand identity, ensuring that visitors can engage with various types of content across all floors. The design is intended to foster long-term use of the space, aiming to strengthen the connection between the PSG brand and its fan community.

Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:Gangnam District, South Korea

oftn studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Paris Saint Germain Flagship Store / oftn studio" 08 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags