World
Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  Architects: oftn studio
  Area: 65
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Yong-joon Choi
  Lead Architects: Jinsoo Kim, Suji Kim, Seunggyun Baek
© Yong-joon Choi
© Yong-joon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Dickies, an iconic American workwear brand, has opened its first flagship store in Korea, located in Seongsu, Seoul. This project was launched by Musinsa, aiming to shift Dickies' image in Korea while preserving its core values. The site was formerly a leather goods store housed in a 40-year-old building. The aged exterior, with its weathered red bricks, was retained to reflect the historical context of Seongsu, an area known for its industrial past.

Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Shelving
© Yong-joon Choi
Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio - Image 18 of 18
Plan
Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Yong-joon Choi

The building's natural aging aligned well with Dickies' brand identity, which emphasizes durability and authenticity. To convey both a modern and traditional feel, the facade was minimally altered with large windows that draw attention to the interior, creating an immersive experience while maintaining a humble presence through minimal signage.

Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Yong-joon Choi
Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Yong-joon Choi

Inside, the store showcases a wide range of apparel and goods, structured with a clear zoning strategy to enhance both customer experience and sales. Steel and wood were strategically used to emphasize the brand's different product categories, while the collaboration zone was designed to stand out, providing a modern platform for Dickies' partnerships with other brands. This layout not only boosts product visibility but also contributes to the store's overall functionality, helping to guide visitors smoothly through different sections. The interior walls and ceilings were left untouched to preserve the traces of time, a deliberate choice to connect Dickies' brand philosophy of longevity and resilience with the building's history.

Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Table, Shelving
© Yong-joon Choi

Materials like wood and metal were incorporated to ensure that as the space continues to age, it will retain and even enhance the brand's essence. The changing room and storage areas feature a more modern design, offering a contrast that highlights the versatility of the space. The staircase leads visitors to a different zone, with collaboration items from past seasons displayed near the changing rooms, providing a seamless blend of past and present.

Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Yong-joon Choi
Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio - Image 5 of 18
© Yong-joon Choi

On the rooftop, modular benches have been installed. These benches can be stacked and transformed into display shelves, embodying the brand's core values through the use of its signature materials—wood and metal. This dynamic furniture further enhances the store's adaptive, multifunctional approach.

Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yong-joon Choi

The Dickies Seongsu flagship store successfully bridges the gap between preserving the brand's historical roots and introducing a fresh, modernized image for the Korean market. By merging old and new, the space becomes a lasting testament to Dickies' brand identity, ensuring that it will remain relevant and beloved for years to come.

Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio - Image 17 of 18
© Yong-joon Choi

Project location

Address: Seongdong-gu, South Korea

oftn studio
Cite: "Dickies Flagship Store / oftn studio" 06 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020886/dickies-flagship-store-oftn-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags