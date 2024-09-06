The Ridge House / Enviarch Studio

+ 9

Design Team: Shravan Pradeep, Megha Nanaiah, Saroja Sethuraman, Shruthi Jayaraman, Pragati Somani

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The Ridge house is a jewel located in the dense urban fabric of Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. It's a bijou, sitting on a plot of 2400 sqft, shining brightly due to the two striking volumes of the built form adorned with simple yet folksy jaali bricks.

The volume below belongs to the homeowners' parents, while the upper volume, carved around outdoor spaces, belongs to the homeowners. Visitors approaching the house are greeted by a tree at the entrance, guiding them toward a modest and narrow entryway that subsequently opens into a larger dimension of space.

The homeowners, a young couple, expressed their desire for a vernacular yet modern and inward-looking residence. Additionally, they enjoy hosting guests and spending time outdoors. Considering the requirements and the need for privacy from neighboring residences, the residence is meticulously designed to accommodate all essential functions while providing an immersive outdoor experience.

The upper volume is further divided into two volumes, one dedicated to entertaining guests and the other for private activities. The space you encounter upon entry encompasses a kitchen, dining area, worship space, and a courtyard flanked by the dining and living rooms. This versatile space is designed to break the barrier between the two volumes. It serves as an extension of the communal areas and brings the outdoors in, allowing for ample natural light, fresh air, and greenery to enhance the living environment. The spaces here are seamlessly woven together and are differentiated only through tactile flooring. It is incorporated in the elevation as well- The powder room door is concealed with wooden panels so that the experience offered by the courtyard isn't hindered.

The adjoining volume consists of bedrooms and a multipurpose family room that can be easily converted into a third bedroom. These spaces overlook the other half of the volume, creating a double-height volume that enhances the sense of spaciousness below. A skylight punctures the Mangalore tiled roof, allowing natural light to permeate the residence. The interior of the roof is cladded with wood, contributing to the warmth of the spaces with neutral tones. The facade, bedecked with brick jaali, brings in an architectural expression as well as provides visual privacy for the bedroom. The modern interpretation of these time-honored materials ensured the seamless culmination of the contemporary and vernacular style.

Despite being located in a crammed context, the Ridge House is conscientiously designed to serve as a nurturing haven for the family, ensuring that the essential values of family life are prioritized and preserved.