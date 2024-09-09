Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design

Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Exterior PhotographyOlaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, BeamOlaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, ArchOlaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Exterior Photography, Stairs, BrickOlaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - More Images+ 38

Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture, Renovation
Odemira, Portugal
  • Architects: ARDE Arquitetura + Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6082 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Berker, GLOBALPAV, JNF, MACIÇA, RICHIMI
  • Lead Architect: Daniel Pinho
  • Builder: Virgílio de Sousa Leal
  • Supervision: Rui Graça e Vitor Afonso
  • Engineering: Paulo Ferreira
  • Landscaping: Daniel Pinho
  • Lighting Project: Claudio Espirito Santo
  • Hydraulics: Paulo Ferreira
  • Thermal: Miguel Ferreira - certiterm
  • Visual Identity: Daniel Pinho
  • Completion Year: 2021-2024
  • City: Odemira
  • Country: Portugal
Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Quinta da Estrela which occupies a valley in Odemira, a landscape significantly altered over the last three decades. The slope surrounding the Quinta da Estrela house was removed to make way for a parking lot, isolating the building and causing structural issues due to the excavation.

Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The intervention and rehabilitation proposal adapts the pottery program to the building without altering the existing construction and creates an adjacent volume for the location of kilns and technical areas. The rehabilitated areas of the existing building include a store, a kitchen, a toilet, and the potter's workspace. The proposed expansion serves as a buttress to the damaged wall of the house. It is entirely made of handmade solid brick, aligning the new construction method with the craftsmanship of the potter.

Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Image 24 of 43
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The simple form of the expansion makes the brick and the clay the protagonist of this new construction, giving it an industrial character while linking the material to the earth as a memorial to the excavated hillside.

Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, Arch
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Image 35 of 43
Plan - Ground floor
Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

To enhance the building's relationship with its surroundings, the landscape next to the main entrance was redesigned, and two ramps were integrated to create a smoother connection between the building, the town, and Quinta da Estrela.

Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Brick
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project location

Address:Quinta da Estrela, Odemira, Portugal

ARDE Arquitetura + Design
Cite: "Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design" [Olaria Municipal / ARDE Arquitetura + Design] 09 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020881/olaria-municipal-arde-arquitetura-plus-design> ISSN 0719-8884

