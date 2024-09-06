Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Norway
  5. Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Save

Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, WindowsTwin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTwin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior PhotographyTwin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, ChairTwin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Nærsnes, Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Image 6 of 30
© Kristian Aalerud

Text description provided by the architects. Our project at Nærsnes, located 20 kilometers southwest of Oslo, comprises two distinct residences, designed to accommodate a son and his father, each providing independent living spaces while maintaining a sense of privacy.

Save this picture!
Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kristian Aalerud

Nestled within the picturesque rolling terrain, this project seeks to redefine coastal living by seamlessly blending with the natural surroundings and paying homage to the rich maritime history of the area. The property is beautifully situated, sloping gently towards Nærsnesbukta. It features an existing house flanked by two interconnected buildings, inspired in their design by the traditional boathouse found in the region.

Save this picture!
Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Kristian Aalerud
Save this picture!
Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Image 28 of 30
Floor Plans House A
Save this picture!
Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Lighting, Sink
© Kristian Aalerud

Within these angular black structures, you’ll find open-concept kitchen, living, and dining areas on the ground floor. A central wooden staircase gracefully ascends to the upper floor, where sleeping quarters and more private spaces of bedrooms, bathrooms, and lounges await.

Save this picture!
Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography
© Kristian Aalerud
Save this picture!
Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Image 29 of 30
Floor Plans House B
Save this picture!
Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Kristian Aalerud
Save this picture!
Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kristian Aalerud

The floor plans have been meticulously designed to maximize space utilization and efficiency. To simplify the construction process, the buildings exhibit a high degree of consistency in materials and design details. The placement of these residences adhere to a combination of overarching regulations and careful consideration of the property’s unique terrain.

Save this picture!
Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kristian Aalerud

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "Twin Houses / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter" 06 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020880/twin-houses-reiulf-ramstad-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags