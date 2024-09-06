The Lantern Apartments / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. The new high-quality housing project in Magasinparken offers innovative apartments sheltered in a new green neighborhood in Ski Vest, Norway. On the site of a former military camp, the residential building bands together with the adjacent historical landscape and built environment of buildings from the 1890s in an attractive and humble manner. Through the conscious use of qualitative and location-oriented architecture, the project reinforces and develops the inherent identity of the site.

The copper housing complex consists of 38 apartments with generous openings and private spaces. The play of the tower geometry allows all apartments generous ceiling heights and sheltered terraces.

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter’s tower for Ski Vest is wrapped in linear terraces with railings made of perforated copper plates with a characteristic pattern, giving the project a unique language.