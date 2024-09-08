Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Norway
Røldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Røldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRøldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, BedRøldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, WindowsRøldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyRøldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - More Images

Cabins & Lodges, Houses
Røldal, Norway
Røldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Image 6 of 16
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Text description provided by the architects. The Røldal family vacation home is recognizable for its compact, defined, and geometric shape.

Røldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Røldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Image 14 of 16
Site Plan

The objective of preserving as much of the surrounding landscape as possible as a high priority resulted in the design of two volumes: a small cabin and an annex, keeping a dialogue with the encompassing nature.

Røldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Røldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, Bed
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Røldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Image 15 of 16
Sections
Røldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Dividing the structures also answers to the need for high flexibility and to accommodate different family compositions in separate spaces. The articulated section is adapted to the steep terrain and is assigned to create interconnected floors and capture the views of both the forest and the hillside.

Røldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Project gallery

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Office

