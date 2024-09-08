Røldal Cabin / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

+ 11

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Røldal family vacation home is recognizable for its compact, defined, and geometric shape.

The objective of preserving as much of the surrounding landscape as possible as a high priority resulted in the design of two volumes: a small cabin and an annex, keeping a dialogue with the encompassing nature.

Dividing the structures also answers to the need for high flexibility and to accommodate different family compositions in separate spaces. The articulated section is adapted to the steep terrain and is assigned to create interconnected floors and capture the views of both the forest and the hillside.