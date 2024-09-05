Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About

Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About

Save

Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Exterior Photography, FacadeRoofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Exterior Photography, Door, FacadeRoofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Interior Photography, WindowsRoofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Interior Photography, WindowsRoofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Offenbach an der Queich, Germany
  • Architects: Curious About
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  153
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kim Fohmann
  • Design Team: Curious About
  • City: Offenbach an der Queich
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Exterior Photography
© Kim Fohmann

Text description provided by the architects. Architectural Concept -  “A roofed square and a circle” is a wooden house in the Southern Palatinate, which stands as a solitaire on a plot on the edge of a field with a panoramic view of the Kalmit. The title comes from the timber builder, who said: “It's just a roofed square” - and ultimately that's exactly what it is.

Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Kim Fohmann
Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Image 21 of 27
Axonometry 2
Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Image 9 of 27
© Kim Fohmann

The client wanted a house in which life could take place on one level - and therefore without barriers. Instead of many individual rooms, everything was to be open and communicative, yet with the possibility of creating places of retreat through simple partitions. The design approach was therefore to zone the area under the pitched roof with just a single element - the core, which leaves the rest of the interior free to be used. In accordance with the client's wishes, the core is both a separating and connecting element with four large sliding doors, which relate the public and private areas in the house to each other and at the same time accommodate all the ancillary rooms. By cleverly balancing the ridge height and roof pitch, an additional bathroom and two small rooms could be created on the upper floor, making the house usable as a family home.

Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Image 8 of 27
© Kim Fohmann
Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Image 25 of 27
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kim Fohmann

For the outdoor area, the wish was to leave the garden as natural as possible and only add a terrace. The client was quickly convinced by the idea of an island in a sea of flowers, a terrace that extends out over the meadow. In keeping with the motif of the island, it is set slightly apart from the house as a geometrically independent element.

Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kim Fohmann
Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Image 27 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Kim Fohmann

Construction and Materials - The timber frame construction consists of a total of 28 prefabricated wall, ceiling and roof elements, which are connected with Hilti HCW anchors and fixed to the floor slab. The high degree of prefabrication ensured a short construction time as well as precise and efficient construction. The outer shell of the house is formed by a rear-ventilated wooden façade made of pre-greyed Nordic spruce, which is mounted vertically and visibly screwed. Inside the house, light-colored interior walls and an exposed wooden ceiling create a cozy atmosphere. Cellulose was used as blown-in insulation for both the exterior walls and the raftered roof to ensure optimum thermal insulation.

Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Facade
© Kim Fohmann

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency - As a KFW Efficiency House 40 EE, the building technology concept relies holistically on sustainable energy sources. A central component is the use of environmental heat through a combination of geothermal energy and heat pump technology. The concept is also supplemented by a photovoltaic system on the roof and a decentralized ventilation system with heat recovery. The combination of a well-insulated building envelope and high-quality building technology ensures a high level of energy efficiency, increases comfort and contributes to reducing CO2 emissions. The house represents a forward-looking overall concept for a typology that allows for changes thanks to a resource-saving, efficient construction method and a flexible basic structure and can be easily adapted to the needs of future owners.

Save this picture!
Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kim Fohmann

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Curious About
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "Roofed Square and a Circle Single Family House / Curious About" 05 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020846/roofed-square-and-a-circle-single-family-house-curious-about> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags