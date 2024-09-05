Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Portugal
  5. 098 Building / fala

098 Building / fala

Save
Save this picture!
098 Building / fala - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Willem Pab

098 Building / fala - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair098 Building / fala - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair098 Building / fala - Interior Photography098 Building / fala - Interior Photography, Table, Chair098 Building / fala - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Housing
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: fala
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  108
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Willem Pab
  • Project Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, Nina Guyot, Joana Sendas, Jana Von Wy
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Almost pure interior, the space is an elaborate composition of fearless geometries. Three fluid walls are framed between a dotted marble floor and a white wavy ceiling. 

Save this picture!
098 Building / fala - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© Willem Pab

Proud doors suggest possible rooms and occasional mirrors simulate the missing windows. Curtains, doors and columns complete the spatial parade that can be used as a house. Punctual elements and patterns are splashed inside a complex white perimeter. 

Save this picture!
098 Building / fala - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Willem Pab
Save this picture!
098 Building / fala - Interior Photography
© Willem Pab

A grand entry and a sly glass brick window become a plinth of an ugly duckling, finishing the timid yet intricate composition of the entire building.

Save this picture!
098 Building / fala - Image 8 of 9
Conceito
Save this picture!
098 Building / fala - Interior Photography, Windows
© Willem Pab

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Porto, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
fala
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPortugal
Cite: "098 Building / fala" [Edifício 098 / fala] 05 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020797/098-building-fala> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags