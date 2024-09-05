098 Building / fala

+ 4

Housing • Porto, Portugal Architects: fala

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 108 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Willem Pab

Project Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, Nina Guyot, Joana Sendas, Jana Von Wy

City: Porto

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Almost pure interior, the space is an elaborate composition of fearless geometries. Three fluid walls are framed between a dotted marble floor and a white wavy ceiling.

Proud doors suggest possible rooms and occasional mirrors simulate the missing windows. Curtains, doors and columns complete the spatial parade that can be used as a house. Punctual elements and patterns are splashed inside a complex white perimeter.

A grand entry and a sly glass brick window become a plinth of an ugly duckling, finishing the timid yet intricate composition of the entire building.