Aguas Claras Hotel Restaurant and Yoga Pavilion / Studio Saxe

+ 55

Project Team: Studio Saxe

Client: Hotel Aguas Claras

City: Puerto Viejo de Talamanca

Country: Costa Rica

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Overview - Studio Saxe was commissioned to design a restaurant and yoga pavilion for Hotel Aguas Claras, an eclectic retreat nestled along the serene shores of Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica. The project enhances the hotel’s distinctive character, which embodies both artistic vision and architectural creativity. More than just a boutique hotel, Aguas Claras serves as a living gallery, showcasing the lifework of renowned Costa Rican artist Elizabeth Steinvorth. The result is a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary design, creating a unique sanctuary where art, nature, and architecture come together.

Concept - The core concept of Aguas Claras is to create a living gallery that celebrates Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage. Studio Saxe's design enhances this vision by crafting spaces that serve dual purposes: functional areas for guests and dynamic backdrops for artistic expression. The project aims to complement Steinvorth's diverse artistic creations while paying homage to the region's architectural legacy. This is achieved through a thoughtful fusion of Victorian-inspired structures and traditional indigenous building techniques, reflecting the area's complex historical narrative and creating a space that is both eclectic and deeply rooted in its surroundings.

Design - Studio Saxe's design for the restaurant and yoga pavilion draws inspiration from traditional building techniques of the area, including those of the indigenous Bri Bri people, who reside in the nearby Talamanca region. These spaces feature local materials such as thatch and wood, creating a strong connection to the region's architectural roots. This approach complements the existing Victorian-inspired structures on the property, which were separately restored to preserve their historical significance. The design is characterized by an emphasis on natural light and the seamless flow between indoor and outdoor areas, allowing guests to feel fully immersed in the lush tropical landscape. Large openings and strategic placement of structures ensure that the boundaries between the built environment and nature are blurred, enhancing the overall sensory experience. The result is a unique architectural dialogue that reflects the diverse cultural influences of Costa Rica's Caribbean coast. Studio Saxe's contributions harmonize with the property's existing aesthetic, where Elizabeth Steinvorth's artwork is omnipresent. From floral watercolors to mosaics, murals, and upcycled furniture pieces, each space throughout the hotel is carefully curated to highlight her diverse body of work.

Sustainability - Sustainability is at the heart of Studio Saxe's contribution to the Aguas Claras project. The design prioritizes minimal ecological impact through several key strategies. The indigenous-inspired structures utilize locally sourced materials, reducing transportation costs and supporting local economies. By employing time-tested construction methods, the project minimizes the need for energy-intensive modern materials. The design also maximizes natural ventilation, reducing the need for artificial cooling in the tropical climate. Additionally, rainwater harvesting systems have been integrated into the design, ensuring that the hotel operates with minimal impact on local water resources. These efforts align with the hotel's overall commitment to sustainability as a member of The Cayuga Collection of Sustainable Luxury Hotels, representing a new generation of eco-conscious hospitality in the region.

Construction - The construction of Studio Saxe's additions to Aguas Claras presented unique opportunities to showcase traditional building techniques. The restaurant and yoga pavilion were designed to complement the existing structures seamlessly while standing out as contemporary interpretations of indigenous architecture. The construction process required close collaboration with local craftsmen to ensure that traditional building techniques were honored and incorporated into the new structures. This approach not only preserves local building traditions but also supports the community by engaging local skills and knowledge. Construction methods were chosen to minimize disruption to the surrounding ecosystem, preserving the lush jungle setting. The integration of these new structures with the existing Victorian-inspired buildings required careful planning and execution to maintain the cohesive aesthetic of the property.