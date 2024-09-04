Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture

Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture

Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsRenton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeRenton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, BeamRenton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Image 5 of 44Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - More Images+ 39

Residential Architecture, Houses, Extension
United Kingdom
Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Dapple Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Our project at Renton Hall rescues a 200-year-old country manor that had been vacant and neglected for 10 years, along with its substantial walled garden which had been untended for a century.

Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dapple Photography
Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Image 42 of 44
Ground Floor Plan
Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Column
© Dapple Photography

A new extension draws out new living spaces into the eastern garden areas, capturing sunlight and views, reaching out toward the walled garden, and creating a conversational relationship with the existing building. The interventions provided an architectural backdrop and framework for the client to begin the epic task of restoring the extensive derelict gardens.

Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Dapple Photography
Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Dapple Photography

The architectural expression and character of the new extension hark to vernacular topologies of ancillary stables and garden outbuildings, consciously deferential to the grand manor. The new spaces feel borrowed from the gardens, framed by a composition of massive lime-rendered masonry walls arranged in the landscape.

Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Image 5 of 44
© Dapple Photography

Aside from these walls, the majority of the extension structure is hewn from sustainably sourced British Douglas fir, which is echoed in the doors and opening windows, and complimented by external larch cladding and screens. Frameless glazing details were developed meticulously to express a lightness contrasting the mass of the new lime walls. A new roof of hand-pressed zinc sails over the extension.

Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dapple Photography

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionUnited Kingdom

Cite: "Renton Hall House Extension / WT Architecture" 04 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

