CGFR House / LN Arquitectura

CGFR House / LN Arquitectura - Image 2 of 50CGFR House / LN Arquitectura - Interior Photography, FacadeCGFR House / LN Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, ChairCGFR House / LN Arquitectura - Image 5 of 50CGFR House / LN Arquitectura - More Images+ 45

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Cordoba, Argentina
  • Architects: LN Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5716 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Indusparquet, Blevel, Contigiani, Domum Johnson, Econova, Edificor, Equipamientos Especiales, Giunta Muebles, Julia Sol, LUMINOTECNIA
  • Lead Architects: José López Novotny, Clara López Novotny
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a plot of land within a gated community, characterized by a steep topography towards the back, which coincides with the impressive views and the north orientation that allows for the best natural lighting. This situation has become the central axis of the architectural design.

The volumetric design of the house is based on a strategic extrusion towards the landscape, allowing an opening towards the predominant views while avoiding neighboring constructions. This architectural solution creates a large reception area that includes a garage, an entrance patio, and a staircase that descends to the level of the social area. This arrangement not only maximizes the connection with the surroundings but also allows for a functional and differentiated distribution of private and social areas.

Noble materials were used to provide warmth and timelessness, while also reducing long-term maintenance. The use of exposed concrete on the main facades provides a contemporary and durable aesthetic. Different finishes in natural wood have been used on the rest of the facades, providing warmth and a cozy touch to the spaces. In addition to this, natural stone is integrated into the composition, blending the emerging structure with the natural environment.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - 1st floor

As an architect himself, the client deeply values design and spatial quality, which is why the house has been conceived as a flexible space that responds to both family life shared with his two teenage sons and moments of solitude.

To enhance the connection with the environment, most of the vertical facades facing north have been eliminated, creating openings that allow for panoramic views and blending the interior with the exterior. Moreover, a much more controlled east side, with a large opening featuring wooden louvers and intermediate spaces, allows us to regulate and filter the entry of light and heat into the interior spaces, without losing the views and maintaining a harmonious relationship with the surrounding nature.

All in all, this house not only stands out for its contemporary and minimalist design but also responds comprehensively to the context and the needs of the client, creating a functional, aesthetically pleasing space that is in constant dialogue with the natural landscape that surrounds it.

