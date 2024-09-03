Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes

+ 42

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the Rivet district, benefiting from a privileged location on the heights of Brive la Gaillarde, the Claude Michelet multipurpose space and its park constitute a great opportunity to unite the district. The proposed project takes advantage of the site's many assets while structuring the entire Platorama on a neighborhood scale, in order to create a unifying center anchored in its territory. The routes adjoining the facility weave promising links between the upper and lower neighborhoods and then all of the surrounding facilities.

The ground floor level is organized according to a clear plan around a patio typology, which intimates the little ones while making the equipment visible and open to the park. The multi-reception is oriented towards the patio around which the children's living rooms are protected from outside views and, the socio-cultural center turns towards the city stadium and the park, addressing all the people of the neighborhood. Upstairs, the multipurpose room forms an autonomous volume that is open and easily recognizable from the top and bottom of the area.

The volume of the whole and the roof spaces are designed to serve the quality of the living spaces of each program and their atmospheres. The high openings created by the staggered roofs illuminate the interior circulation areas and promote transverse lighting in the living rooms, in addition to the large glazed strips that provide a view of the exterior. Upstairs, the volume seeks above all to mark its public character and to assume its welcoming role around meeting spaces that link, unite and promote a joyful and dynamic neighborhood life. The reception sequence is designed in this sense: the thresholds are worked from the park to the multipurpose room by showcasing the landscape. Thus, the multipurpose room opens fully onto the panorama and benefits from its privileged location from the heights of the city.

The large roof overhangs protect the southern facades from too much solar gain in summer. They form a covered gallery sheltering the path along the main facade and protecting the wooden frame-clad walls. On this linear, relief is given to the facade by the rhythm of the structural framework of the wooden posts which give an interpretation of the system of assembly of the material. The choice of materials, beyond their constructive properties and their quality in making spaces pleasant, contributes to anchoring the project in the landscaped space in which it is inserted.

The significant proportion of wood in the building is also justified by its very good ecological and energy balance. The gable walls of the upper floor and the basement of the ground floor are made of stone, maintaining a relationship with the building of the Théâtre de la Grange. As for the roofs visible from the entire park, they are made of dark gray metal, retaining the same color as the slate roofs in the region. The aesthetics of the project are ultimately based on contemporary writing attentive to local specificities and resources.