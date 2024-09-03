Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes

Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Exterior PhotographyClaude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeClaude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Interior Photography, Door, WindowsClaude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Image 5 of 47Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - More Images+ 42

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Community
Brive-la-Gaillarde, France
  • Architects: Faye Architectes & Associes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Agnes Clotis, Paul Pointud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Flakt Group, Forbo Flooring, Mitsubishi Electric, Steico, Trinasolar
  • Lead Architect: Pierre Migot
Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Exterior Photography
© Paul Pointud

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the Rivet district, benefiting from a privileged location on the heights of Brive la Gaillarde, the Claude Michelet multipurpose space and its park constitute a great opportunity to unite the district. The proposed project takes advantage of the site's many assets while structuring the entire Platorama on a neighborhood scale, in order to create a unifying center anchored in its territory. The routes adjoining the facility weave promising links between the upper and lower neighborhoods and then all of the surrounding facilities.

Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Agnes Clotis
Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Image 35 of 47
Axonometry 4
Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Image 36 of 47
Axonometry 5
Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Image 8 of 47
© Agnes Clotis

The ground floor level is organized according to a clear plan around a patio typology, which intimates the little ones while making the equipment visible and open to the park. The multi-reception is oriented towards the patio around which the children's living rooms are protected from outside views and, the socio-cultural center turns towards the city stadium and the park, addressing all the people of the neighborhood. Upstairs, the multipurpose room forms an autonomous volume that is open and easily recognizable from the top and bottom of the area.

Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Agnes Clotis

The volume of the whole and the roof spaces are designed to serve the quality of the living spaces of each program and their atmospheres. The high openings created by the staggered roofs illuminate the interior circulation areas and promote transverse lighting in the living rooms, in addition to the large glazed strips that provide a view of the exterior. Upstairs, the volume seeks above all to mark its public character and to assume its welcoming role around meeting spaces that link, unite and promote a joyful and dynamic neighborhood life. The reception sequence is designed in this sense: the thresholds are worked from the park to the multipurpose room by showcasing the landscape. Thus, the multipurpose room opens fully onto the panorama and benefits from its privileged location from the heights of the city.

Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Interior Photography
© Agnes Clotis
Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Image 37 of 47
Ground Floor Plan
Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Image 14 of 47
© Agnes Clotis
Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Interior Photography, Beam
© Agnes Clotis

The large roof overhangs protect the southern facades from too much solar gain in summer. They form a covered gallery sheltering the path along the main facade and protecting the wooden frame-clad walls. On this linear, relief is given to the facade by the rhythm of the structural framework of the wooden posts which give an interpretation of the system of assembly of the material. The choice of materials, beyond their constructive properties and their quality in making spaces pleasant, contributes to anchoring the project in the landscaped space in which it is inserted.

Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Agnes Clotis
Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Image 40 of 47
Section B
Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Agnes Clotis

The significant proportion of wood in the building is also justified by its very good ecological and energy balance. The gable walls of the upper floor and the basement of the ground floor are made of stone, maintaining a relationship with the building of the Théâtre de la Grange. As for the roofs visible from the entire park, they are made of dark gray metal, retaining the same color as the slate roofs in the region. The aesthetics of the project are ultimately based on contemporary writing attentive to local specificities and resources.

Claude Michelet Multi-Purpose Space / Faye Architectes & Associes - Image 5 of 47
© Agnes Clotis

