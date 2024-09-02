Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
50 Apartments and Office at Coligny / MU Architecture

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Offices
Orléans, France
  • Architects: MU Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3246
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:11h45
  • Lead Architects: Maïra Caldoncelli Vidal, Ludovic Malbet, Grégoire Dubreux
50 Apartments and Office at Coligny / MU Architecture
© 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. The building project in the Coligny ZAC in Orléans is distinguished by its ambition to revitalize the northern entrance to the city while placing particular emphasis on housing quality and architectural monumentality. Located on lot B2, in a strategic position at the corner of rue du Faubourg Bannier and the SNCF railway line, the building is a major urban landmark, offering a genuine gateway to the city.

50 Apartments and Office at Coligny / MU Architecture
© 11h45

The building’s architectural design is marked by a sought-after monumentality, with an imposing north facade and a northwest corner that rises like a “tower” visible from afar. This structural choice enhances the building’s timeless aesthetic while playing on verticality and the play of light and shadow to create a strong, dynamic presence in the urban landscape.

50 Apartments and Office at Coligny / MU Architecture
© 11h45
Plan - Typical
Plan - Typical
50 Apartments and Office at Coligny / MU Architecture
© 11h45

At the same time, the quality of the apartments is at the heart of the project. All apartments are either walk-through or double-oriented, maximizing natural light and ventilation. Each apartment has its own private outdoor space, be it a loggia or a terrace, offering not only an extension of the living space but also protection from noise pollution, particularly for those facing the SNCF railway line. Front-facing bathrooms benefit from natural lighting and ventilation, enhancing daily comfort.

50 Apartments and Office at Coligny / MU Architecture
© 11h45
Section
Section

The interior layout is optimized to offer fluid circulation and generous living spaces. The layout of the rooms is designed to ensure unobstructed views and fluid interaction with the exterior, reinforcing the feeling of space and well-being.

50 Apartments and Office at Coligny / MU Architecture
© 11h45

The building meets RT 2012 standards, with a 20% improvement in energy performance, and is aiming for E+C- certification with high energy and carbon levels. Finally, the materials and colors chosen ensure harmonious integration with the urban environment, while guaranteeing the durability and architectural quality of the project.

50 Apartments and Office at Coligny / MU Architecture - Image 11 of 18
© 11h45

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Orléans, France

MU Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsOfficesFrance
Cite: "50 Apartments and Office at Coligny / MU Architecture" 02 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020714/50-apartments-and-office-at-coligny-mu-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

