Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA

Design Team: Marc Flick, Henning Grahn, Duc Trinh

Collaborators: Becker Architekturbüro

City: Dreieich

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. On the narrow plot, surrounded by villas and large trees, the elongated residential building integrates the walls of the existing house. The split levels of the existing building are being reinterpreted and zone the ground floor: There are various floor offsets that create different spatial impressions.

The building is set back slightly towards the street on the ground floor to mark the entrance. Internally the house is divided into two areas, which are connected by a two-story gallery with a large glazing. In the front part of the house, the open structure offers space for the foyer, guest area, and vernissage. An open staircase allows direct access to the upper floor and the basement. T

he kitchen and the living room with a garden view are located in the rear part of the house. The upper floor is divided into a children's area and a sleeping area, which is accessible via a concrete walkway through the gallery. A continuous roof connects the two areas structurally and visually.

Due to prevention of overheating the large glass surfaces of the longitudinal facade are aligned to the north. Floor-to-ceiling windows and interior doors made of oak contrast with the raw concrete surfaces and the polished terrazzo floor. The homogeneous dark facade visually wraps the different window formats.