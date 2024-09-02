Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Image 2 of 23Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, WindowsTiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, WindowsTiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, BedroomTiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Dreieich, Germany
Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Image 2 of 23
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. On the narrow plot, surrounded by villas and large trees, the elongated residential building integrates the walls of the existing house. The split levels of the existing building are being reinterpreted and zone the ground floor: There are various floor offsets that create different spatial impressions.

Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer
Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Door
© David Schreyer
Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Image 19 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer

The building is set back slightly towards the street on the ground floor to mark the entrance. Internally the house is divided into two areas, which are connected by a two-story gallery with a large glazing. In the front part of the house, the open structure offers space for the foyer, guest area, and vernissage. An open staircase allows direct access to the upper floor and the basement. T

Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© David Schreyer
Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© David Schreyer
Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Image 20 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor
Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© David Schreyer
Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Bathtub
© David Schreyer

he kitchen and the living room with a garden view are located in the rear part of the house. The upper floor is divided into a children's area and a sleeping area, which is accessible via a concrete walkway through the gallery. A continuous roof connects the two areas structurally and visually.

Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Interior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer

Due to prevention of overheating the large glass surfaces of the longitudinal facade are aligned to the north. Floor-to-ceiling windows and interior doors made of oak contrast with the raw concrete surfaces and the polished terrazzo floor. The homogeneous dark facade visually wraps the different window formats.

Tiefes Haus / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur + Marc Flick - Architekt BDA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer

Material

Concrete

Top #Tags