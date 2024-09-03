SITH Villa / Aagaram Architects

+ 11

Houses • Vellore, India
Architects: Aagaram Architects

Area: 2994 ft²

Year: 2022

Photographs: Ahlamfa

Architects: Aagaram Architects

City: Vellore

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The SITH Villa is a residence designed for a family of four, located near Vellore on the bustling Chennai-Bengaluru national highway. Surrounded by expansive agricultural landscapes, this residence is a perfect blend of serenity and innovative design. The villa not only integrates with its natural surroundings but also redefines sustainable living in a modern context. The home’s site extends linearly, a characteristic that presented unique design challenges. However, this linearity also offered an opportunity to create a series of interconnected spaces that enhance the living experience. Our design strategy was to break this linearity by introducing open spaces between different built structures. These spaces serve as transitional zones that blur the boundaries between the indoors and outdoors. They foster a range of leisure activities, from quiet reading corners to areas for vibrant social interactions, all while being bathed in natural light and cooled by breezes passing through brick lattice walls. The spaces are thoughtfully arranged in a hierarchy, ensuring privacy where needed, and openness where it enhances the user experience.

The linearity challenge was also an opportunity to play with perspectives and movement. As one moves through the house, the carefully positioned open spaces and interstitial areas provide a dynamic experience, where the spatial quality shifts between the enclosed and the open. This rhythmic transition between spaces not only enhances the functionality of the home but also creates a unique narrative for the residents as they interact with their environment daily. Sustainability was a core guiding principle in the design and construction of SITH Villa. The project prominently features rammed earth walls, a construction technique with ancient roots that aligns perfectly with contemporary sustainability goals. Rammed earth involves compressing a mixture of local mud within formwork until it solidifies into robust walls with excellent thermal properties. These walls help maintain comfortable indoor temperatures, reducing the need for artificial heating and cooling, thereby minimizing the home’s carbon footprint.

Incorporating traditional building methods was also crucial in the home’s design. The use of rat-trap bonding in certain brick walls is one such example. This method, combined with mud mortar, not only enhances thermal insulation but also reduces the number of bricks required, making it a resource-efficient choice. The decision to build the staircase with locally sourced, recycled steel parts from automobiles adds another layer of sustainability, emphasizing our commitment to reducing waste and promoting circular economies. The selection of materials was made with careful consideration of their environmental impact and their contribution to the home’s aesthetic. The rammed earth and brick walls, combined with natural finishes, create a palette that is both visually appealing and eco-friendly. Roofing solutions at SITH Villa are a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. The living room and the ground-floor bedroom are crowned with Mangalore tiles, a material known for its durability and natural cooling properties, perfect for the hot climate of Vellore. These tiles, in conjunction with the Mexican dome in the rear bedroom, showcase the versatility of traditional materials in contemporary design. The Mexican dome, with its pronounced curvature, adds a unique architectural element that sets the villa apart.

The first-floor bedrooms are sheltered under Rohtak domes, a traditional roofing method that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Rohtak domes are a flat dome roof form built with bricks prevalent in India, known for their ability to distribute weight evenly, eliminating the need for concrete and shuttering. These domes not only contribute to the sustainability of the building but also add to its visual narrative, creating a dialogue between the old and the new. Each roofing element was chosen not just for its practicality but for its ability to contribute to the overall harmony of the home’s design. The combination of traditional methods with modern sustainability practices exemplifies the home’s commitment to creating a residence that is both forward-thinking and respectful of its cultural heritage. The interior of SITH Villa is a study in elegance and functionality. The flooring is a thoughtful mix of oxide finishes and leather-finished Kota stones, materials selected for their durability and refined aesthetic. These choices add warmth and texture to the interior spaces, creating a cohesive visual experience that ties the house together.

Natural light is a key element in the home’s design, with window sills intentionally designed to be low, maximizing the inflow of daylight. This not only enhances the comfort of the living spaces but also reduces reliance on artificial lighting, further supporting the home’s sustainable credentials. The windows frame views of the surrounding agricultural landscape, ensuring that residents remain connected to the natural environment even when indoors. The interiors of the villa were designed with a focus on creating a calming, yet visually stimulating environment. The interplay of light and shadow, facilitated by the low window sills and the open spaces, creates a dynamic interior landscape that changes throughout the day. SITH Villa is more than just a residence; it is a statement of how thoughtful design and sustainable practices can harmonize to create a tranquil and functional living environment. The home exemplifies the seamless integration of traditional techniques with modern design principles, becoming a noteworthy step in sustainable architecture. This project is not only a home for its residents but also a model for future developments that aspire to be both environmentally conscious and aesthetically pleasing. The home’s design reflects a deep understanding of the site, the environment, and the needs of its occupants. As we continue to explore and push the boundaries of sustainable design, SITH Villa stands as a testament to what can be achieved when tradition and innovation are brought together with a shared purpose.