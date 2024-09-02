Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio

J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Concrete
Courtesy of LAITA Design

J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, ConcreteJ4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail, BeamJ4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsJ4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeJ4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - More Images+ 16

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Vietnam
  Design Team: Nguyen Minh To
  Country: Vietnam
J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
Courtesy of LAITA Design

Text description provided by the architects. Project J4 envisions a transformative vertical workplace. This four-story design center optimizes its footprint, offering 400 sqm of adaptable space across each 100 sqm floor.

J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Image 19 of 21
Section
J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Image 12 of 21
Courtesy of LAITA Design
J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
Courtesy of LAITA Design

To offer a solution for an interdisciplinary design studio, the ground floor morphs from a dedicated R&D zone to an exhibition hall, while upper levels seamlessly transition between design studios and photography studios.

J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Image 15 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Shelving, Chair, Table
Courtesy of LAITA Design

Sustainable construction is at the core, utilizing readily available materials like on-site concrete and industrial plywood. A steel frame ensures structural integrity, while expansive transparent polycarbonate wall layers on both sides harness natural light and connect the interior to surrounding green spaces.

J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of LAITA Design
J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Image 10 of 21
Courtesy of LAITA Design
J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Image 21 of 21
Section Diagram
J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of LAITA Design

Project J4 goes beyond just function; it fosters a dynamic and environmentally conscious environment for design professionals at a cost-effective price point (approximately $150,000).

J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of LAITA Design

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Vietnam

LAITA Design Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Vietnam
Cite: "J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio" 02 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

