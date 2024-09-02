J4 Office / LAITA Design Studio

+ 16

Design Team: Nguyen Minh To

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Project J4 envisions a transformative vertical workplace. This four-story design center optimizes its footprint, offering 400 sqm of adaptable space across each 100 sqm floor.

To offer a solution for an interdisciplinary design studio, the ground floor morphs from a dedicated R&D zone to an exhibition hall, while upper levels seamlessly transition between design studios and photography studios.

Sustainable construction is at the core, utilizing readily available materials like on-site concrete and industrial plywood. A steel frame ensures structural integrity, while expansive transparent polycarbonate wall layers on both sides harness natural light and connect the interior to surrounding green spaces.

Project J4 goes beyond just function; it fosters a dynamic and environmentally conscious environment for design professionals at a cost-effective price point (approximately $150,000).