World
Andrea Colli Gallery / VAGA Arquitetura

Andrea Colli Gallery / VAGA Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: VAGA Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  306
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Engepol, Ipel, O/M Light - Osvaldo Matos, Prototyp&
  • Responsible Architect: Pedro Domingues, Pedro Faria
  • Collaborators: Gustavo Naoki, Ingrid Rosa, Isabella Jodas, Rodrigo Vinci
  • Clients: Andrea Colli
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Andrea Colli Gallery / VAGA Arquitetura
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. São Paulo, 2024 – The jewelry brand Galeria Andrea Colli in Jardim Europa has strategically transitioned from a shopping mall environment to a street store. The new space, designed by the VAGA Arquitetura office, reflects the depth and sophistication of the brand through targeted architectural interventions. Founded in 2016 by Andrea Colli and Viviane Ferreira, the brand defines its jewelry as extensions of the body, transcending mere aesthetics to offer a sensitive perspective. The architectural design of the new store authentically expresses the identity and values of Galeria Andrea Colli, displaying its jewelry in harmony with the architecture of the space. With targeted yet significant interventions, the architects completely redefined the atmosphere of the space. The most striking changes occurred in the exterior, where a new facade was covered with perforated steel panels painted in a vibrant yellow, creating a visual contrast with the urban surroundings.

Andrea Colli Gallery / VAGA Arquitetura
© Carolina Lacaz
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Andrea Colli Gallery / VAGA Arquitetura
© Carolina Lacaz

A pivoting door leads visitors to the first area of the store, a transitional space that disconnects the public from the urban environment and introduces a new atmosphere. With a cavernous character, this space features rough walls and natural light coming through a top opening where a single tree is planted. The yellow fulget flooring and landscaping contribute to the immersive sensory experience. Physical and visual connections between the internal and external environments were carefully planned to create a sense of continuity and flow. For example, a large round opening at the entrance anticipates what is inside the store.

Andrea Colli Gallery / VAGA Arquitetura
© Carolina Lacaz
Andrea Colli Gallery / VAGA Arquitetura - Image 10 of 25
© Carolina Lacaz
Andrea Colli Gallery / VAGA Arquitetura - Image 9 of 25
© Carolina Lacaz

Inside, the jewelry is displayed as works of art in a gallery, highlighting the uniqueness of each piece in a minimalist manner. At the back, a café/bar with a full kitchen structure provides an ideal space for brand events and gatherings. Additionally, the customer service area is equipped with sofas and support tables exclusively designed by the architects for this project, aiming to offer maximum comfort. The Galeria Andrea Colli space celebrates the contemporary woman's beauty, creativity, and individuality. The entire project was developed in close collaboration between the architects and the store team, allowing a faithful translation of the brand's main concepts and identities into an environment inviting customers to explore the art and inspiration the jewelry provides.

Andrea Colli Gallery / VAGA Arquitetura - Image 8 of 25
© Carolina Lacaz

Project location

Address:São Paulo, Brazil

About this office
VAGA Arquitetura
Office

Top #Tags