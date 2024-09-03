Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Market
  4. Portugal
  5. CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa

CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa

Save

CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Exterior Photography, Facade, ColumnCAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Exterior Photography, ColumnCAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Image 18 of 49CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Exterior Photography, Facade, ColumnCAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - More Images+ 44

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Market
Portugal
  • Architects: LOFTSPACE, Tiago Sousa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architect: RUI CORREIA e TIAGO SOUSA
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Exterior Photography, Column, Arcade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The market is a point of exchange, buying and selling, a meeting point, or even, nowadays, a point of cultural interest. In these polyvalences of functions and definitions, it is concluded that the market, when functional, is a point of reference in a place. It is thus, in the importance of function, form or scale that urban space is designed and constructed. The current Caminha market is not integrated into the site nor does it stand out due to its function.

Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Image 11 of 49
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Ivo Tavares Studio

It appears as a construction adulterated by time and necessity. It is provisional, which seeks to respond to the needs of its Market function. With structural problems, theorization and wear of the coverings, with temporary solutions for the wear of the roof, they raise problems in complying with the program, in complying with accessibility, in complying with hygiene, safety, fire safety regulations or in compliance with use.

Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Image 18 of 49
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

It is a building that requires constant maintenance in an attempt to correct problems that arise from the rigors of the seasons and time. Under these conditions, we consider that demolishing the entire building will be the most economical and viable option. The new market arises from the analysis of the site and function. It fits into the location with a strong dialogue with the natural and urban landscape, but never neglecting the importance of the town's existing flows. The site, Square Pontaut Combault, portrays an urban void, with different confrontations: the urban fabric to the east, the empty market to the south and the Minho riverfront to the west.

Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

We intend for the proposed building to relate them through its location, form or programmatic organization. The public's interest is captured by its homogeneous, rational and serene form, as well as by the materialization of color and light. With a paralelepipedal volume, with straight lines, the volume appears surrounded by a rigid structure of pillars, thus composing an external gallery of “protection” for users. All this rigidity represents for us the strength that a public building must have in the mesh, which, in turn, is broken by the movement created by the games of light/dark and light/shadow. This movement gives us different perspectives on volume throughout the day.

Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The entire volume is made of concrete. Resistant, with a “strength”, functional or “cold” character, it is contrasted by the Molianos stone cladding, yellow, noble and “warm” on the base. It is thus, on the scale of man and materials, that the project embraces the nobility and reference of a village as picturesque as Caminha. In the union of form, function, scale and materialization we reconcile a set of premises for relationships with the environment and the individual. We do not turn our backs on the waterfront, we care about the fair's relationship and ensure that the entrance is directed to the village, as is the case. We conclude that the more technical area should be related to a new square created to the north, a square that frees the market from the neighboring building, as well as opening the horizon to existing equipment in the urban fabric. Given the current lack of this interior-exterior relationship, the relationship between the volume and the surroundings, we designed a simple volume with transparent planes that invite the user to enter or, when inside, to enjoy the view.

Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Image 38 of 49
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Ivo Tavares Studio

It is the scale of man, at ground level that the transparent elements allow us to glimpse the function and life inside the volume from the outside. It is these moments that project natural lighting into the interior and create visual relationships with the two surrounding realities, namely the town and the riverbank of the Minho River. The interior of the building is covered with washable and waterproof epoxy paint up to the height of the openings (two and a half meters) on all interior walls, allowing for effective hygiene. This visual line created by the exchange of materials is evident throughout the volume, both outside and inside, thus creating a feeling of elegance and lightness.

Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Exterior Photography, Column
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The interior space is organized into three sections: one to the south with shops with exterior and interior access and sanitary facilities, a central public area – fish and fruit market -, and a technical and restricted area to the north. The northern, technical section is made up of changing rooms, an area with (individual) cold rooms, administrative space and an outdoor space for waste. The latter, physically separated from the others, is accessible via an independent route. It is an act isolated from all loading and unloading moments or access to the building.

Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Image 40 of 49
Section
Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Image 46 of 49
Floor Plan

The staff space creates the hinge between public and private. The changing rooms, as well as the cold storage rooms, have autonomous routes and exits, without any intersection with the circulation of the general public. Administration is related to the sales space. To the south, the front elevation is made up of four autonomous commercial spaces, but all with direct access to the interior of the market and common sanitary facilities. Here, there is the possibility of closing commercial spaces' access to the market depending on each person's schedule.

Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The central space, the market, is the space and use that dignifies the volume. A large space, with high ceilings and a “monumental” scale, is deeply bathed in natural light and views of the transparent planes of the elevations. This is where the primary act of the program unfolds. This is the meeting point for users. By being flooded with natural light, varied by the position of the sun throughout the day, an emotional and dynamic scenario typical of the market image and experience is created.

Save this picture!
CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa - Image 34 of 49
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:CAMINHA, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tiago Sousa
Office
LOFTSPACE
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMarketPortugal

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMarketPortugal
Cite: "CAMINHA Market / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa" [Mercado Caminha / LOFTSPACE + Tiago Sousa] 03 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020701/caminha-market-loftspace-plus-tiago-sousa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Top #Tags