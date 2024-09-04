Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Brazil
  5. +55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas

+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas

Save

+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Chair+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Table, Chair+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Arthur Casas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  720
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  InterLight, Lechler, Manufatti Revestimentos, Montele Elevadores, Protecnica, RB Pisos, Tensoflex, Terraway
  • Author: Arthur Casas
  • Design Team: Regiane Khristian, Nara Telles, Rafael Palombo, Alessandra Mattar, Luisa Mader, Fernanda Costa, Paulina Tabet
  • Landscape Design: Lapa Garden
  • Management: Fernanda Villas- Boas
  • Construction: SAENG Engenharia
  • Organization: Pratikline
  • Carpentry: JRG
  • Lighting Design: Maneco Quinderé
  • Installations: Gavazzi Engenharia
  • Structures: Grifa Engenharia
  • Curtains: Uniflex
  • Frames: Inovar
  • Security: Graber
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The brazility, so determining for the identity of the brand +55design, also  defined the architecture of the store, designed by Arthur Casas and  his team. To solidify this intention, cobogós in the façade,  monochromatic earthly and green tones, as well as lush greenery  composed by native Brazilian species highlight its tropicality and make  the store an exhibition space. Therefore, with a neutral and minimalistic scenario, the objects and products gain protagonism. “The project was  thought searching for solutions to evidence the furniture, not the  architecture”, explains Arthur. To achieve such results, lighting is a great  ally – the amorphous opening between ground floor and mezzanine and  the glass roofing allow for abundant natural lighting, which brightens  spaces and highlights the furniture’s materiality. 

Save this picture!
+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Fran Parente

The last floor of the  store is completely open with no covering, only a retractable awning to further lighten the environments. The artificial lighting system was  thought to simulate natural light in the interior of the store, with moving  light spots – both focal and diffuse - creating contrasts between light  and shadow and a cozy feeling.

Save this picture!
+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Image 26 of 26
Plan
Save this picture!
+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Table
© Fran Parente

The space’s flexible layout also allows for better object accommodation. The creation of orthogonal dividers, made of metal and suede, makes  the scenery adequate for showcasing products in easily changeable  compositions. “Overall, I like how the course happens, offering a  surprising experience”, punctuates Arthur. With the monochrome  materiality in the walls, ceiling and flooring, the desired neutral character  of the project is reinforced. The only color that deviates from  the earthly color palette is the green on the façade, due to its part in the  identity of the brand, creating a dialogue with the remarkable  landscaping. Finally, the store brings biophilic characteristics, with  natural vegetation from the Mata Atlântica invading the environments –  the landscape design is signed by Leandro Reis, from Lapa Garden –  besides a lot of natural ventilation and transparency. This is achieved by  the great permeable volume that englobes the store – composed by the  Ípsilon cobogós, developed by Arthur Casas in pigmented concrete  especially for this project.

Save this picture!
+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography
© Fran Parente

Among the products, Max and Jet Set dining room chairs; Jet Set and Soft armchairs for living; Apache dining table, with Brazilian marble  cover and Tauari wood base; Côncavo wooden sideboard and shelf with  stainless steel doors molded; Mineral bench and side table, in  concrete; Pan Am sofa, with crumpled-looking leather. "These are pieces that need a lot of  development and I am happy that they are 100% produced in Brazil", says  Arthur.

Save this picture!
+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Arthur Casas
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
Cite: "+55 Design Store / Studio Arthur Casas" [Loja +55 Design / Studio Arthur Casas] 04 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020645/plus-55-design-store-studio-arthur-casas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags