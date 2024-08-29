Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Frame and Window House / Shinji Nakano Architects

Houses
Fukuoka, Japan
© Yashiro Photo Office

Text description provided by the architects. This residence is designed for a couple and their child. The site is situated in a residential area carved into the mid-slope of a mountain. The eastern side of the site faces a cliff, offering distant views of the mountains and a panoramic vista of the town below. It is also located in a region with a close-knit community. Given the client's desire to leverage the site’s natural surroundings, the design was focused on creating a building that allows for enjoying the views while fostering positive relationships with the neighbors.

© Yashiro Photo Office
© Yashiro Photo Office

To avoid monopolizing the scenic view, a long, rectangular building was placed towards the northern edge of the site, leaving the southern side open. This arrangement allows the view from the front road to be shared with the community. The center of the building features a large, elongated space that draws in the view and natural light from a large opening on the eastern side, while the compact northern rooms and the structure frame that extends outward on the southern side support the entire composition. The space beneath the structural frame is semi-outdoor, serving as an extension for outdoor activities while also acting as a buffer zone with the neighbors and helping to regulate sunlight.

© Yashiro Photo Office
Plan
© Yashiro Photo Office

Soil surveys indicated the need for piles, so the cost was reduced by partially embedding the bedroom area on the cliff side into the ground, thereby shortening the length of the piles. The space above this partially underground area forms a 1.5-story living area, which connects to the first-floor dining room through a wide staircase, creating an open space.

© Yashiro Photo Office
Sections
© Yashiro Photo Office
© Yashiro Photo Office

This sectional manipulation introduces a varied relationship with the views, transforming the typically monotonous connection into a space where the undulating surrounding terrain and sequences are echoed and scaled-down within the interior, providing a continuous spatial experience. By reinterpreting the stunning views and surrounding environment and reflecting them in the architecture, this residence aims to embody the spirit of the landscape that has been nurtured in this area.

© Yashiro Photo Office

