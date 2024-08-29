Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Up House / MAS Architecture

Up House / MAS Architecture

Save

Up House / MAS Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeUp House / MAS Architecture - Interior Photography, FacadeUp House / MAS Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Door, Chair, BedUp House / MAS Architecture - Image 5 of 27Up House / MAS Architecture - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Image 5 of 27
© HoangLe Photography

Regional architecture - The construction takes place in Soc Son, a suburban district of Hanoi, where the agricultural land has been tremendously reduced in accordance with local economic growth. Urban area and industrialized zone projects have decreased agricultural soil size and led farmers to gradually lose their farming land. This fact is clearly reflected during harvest seasons when farmers dry their produce right on highways or town roads due to the lack of drying grounds. This seriously endangers traffic flow and drivers’ safety. Lots of accidents have occurred due to farmer’s land transgression.

Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© HoangLe Photography
Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Image 20 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© HoangLe Photography
Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Image 21 of 27
Section

Design mission - Three generations live under one roof but work in a variety of professions, namely office clerks, businessman, fishermen and farmers. This mixture in job choices results from local economic growth tendency when young qualified labour usually work in economic area and elderly labours keep their farming practice. As a result, it is mandatory that the design incorporate both the demand for utility usage and architectural aspects. The new project will perfectly address older member’s needs for agricultural production, young member’s wishes for morden atmosphere, owner’s desire for living harmony with nature and minimizing all weather effects to family living spaces.

Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© HoangLe Photography
Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Image 24 of 27
Roof Diagram
Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© HoangLe Photography

Architecture - The Up House project is composed of five separate masses, which are integrated and arranged with simple design concepts and well-connected with each other through corridors. The project meets all demands of a family, consisting of a shared living room, a kitchen, three bedrooms, a storeroom, and a bathroom.  The masses are cornered in a way that best suits the directions of the land. As a result, the front of the property faces south to welcome cool breezes. The different heights of masses enable the higher ones to cast shadows on the lower ones, producing the smallest surface associated with the sunlight yet still allowing ventilation around the masses.

Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Image 25 of 27
Water Treatment Diagram
Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© HoangLe Photography
Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Image 26 of 27
Energy Diagram

All the masses are closely surrounded by the courtyard garden and trees, allowing the living space to be in harmony with the beautiful nature. The trees surrounding are all local trees casting vast shadows on the ground and generating economical benefits such as grapefruit, starfruit, sabodilla, dracontomelon, etc. Underneath the green foliage is a playground and hang-out area for children to play around on the lawn. Several sections could be intended for raising poultry for daily meals, like chickens, rabbits, birds, etc…The elevated first floor brings the clearance to the ground of the house and helps avoid humidity from land and, at the same time, fight against invasive species such as rats, snakes, etc…

Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Image 17 of 27
© HoangLe Photography
Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Image 19 of 27
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© HoangLe Photography

The entire rooftop is designed to dry farm produce and other family agricultural products. It comprises of 2 layers, turning itself into a natural oven and quickly aiding the drying.  All the rainfall will be drained down directly to an underneath detention tank, which then can be used for recycling water sources and watering plants. The overall plan not only creates the new architecture but addresses all farming production requirements as well, preventing farmer’s careless drying and lower construction costs.

Save this picture!
Up House / MAS Architecture - Image 6 of 27
© HoangLe Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MAS Architecture Vietnam
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Up House / MAS Architecture" 29 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020630/up-house-mas-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags